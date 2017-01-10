 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

ProChem and ABS Wastewater Collaborate to Bring Solutions to Industrial Manufacturing

Two leading wastewater treatment solutions providers team up to complete their respective catalogs in order to server their customers better.
 
 
AmericanFlagIHPRO
AmericanFlagIHPRO
 
ROANOKE, Va. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- ProChem, Inc. and ABS Wastewater are teaming up to expand their respective catalogs, bringing innovative solutions to more industrial facilities. The companies share a common goal and company mission: to solve industry's water problems through cost-effective solutions.

Both companies offer an impressive full-service list of products and capabilities, and where these products do not overlap, they complement one another nicely.

ABS Wastewater, a division of ABS Materials, has spent almost a decade perfecting its innovative Regenex Industrial Treatment Systems. These systems utilize a high performance, transformative absorbent technology that can remove hydrocarbons, VOCs, and other organic contaminants from industrial wastewater and process water. This technology is reusable – it can be regenerated over and over again while continuously treating waste streams.

ProChem, Inc. has spent over 15 years perfecting its custom-tailored solutions catalog for all industrial water and wastewater treatment needs, including physical chemical treatment program design, system design and fabrication (batch, continuous flow, water reuse, ion-exchange), and treatment plant operations.

This mutual collaboration will benefit industrial manufacturing facilities with common or unique water challenges and goals. Both companies are equipped to handle just about any industry water problem on their own. But together, using the best that both companies offer, they can meet the needs of their customers and support their company missions.

About ProChem, Inc.

A leading provider of end-to-end industrial water and wastewater treatment solutions, specializing in water reuse. ProChem handles every aspect of a treatment system form the treatability study and treatment program design to fabrication, installation, daily operation, and even chemical and spare parts supply. All systems are tailored to each customer's need, automated, and equipped with customized web-based remote monitoring. Visit their website: http://www.prochemwater.com

About ABS Wastewater

A full-service water and wastewater treatment company with novel solutions to fit many industry needs. Their flagship family of Regenex Wastewater Treatment Systems represents a cutting-edge product line suitable for a diverse clientele of wastewater generators, treaters, and handlers. Drawing off nearly a decade of experience in wastewater system design and development, ABS Wastewater understands the complex nature of wastewater streams and takes pride in their ability to offer solutions with individual client concerns in mind. They also offer a comprehensive suite of complimentary services, including on-site sampling, in-house laboratory analysis, treatability studies, and system design consultation. Visit their website: www.abswastewater.com

About ABS Materials

An industry leader in high performance, transformative absorbent technology solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. ABS strives to facilitate change through innovation while solving tough problems. Visit their website: www.absmaterials.com

Contact
Tom Boehling, Sales Manager
54-380-8528
tboehling@prochemwater.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prochemwater.com
Posted By:***@prochemwater.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial Water Treatment, Water Treatment, Water Treatment Company
Industry:Industrial
Location:Roanoke - Virginia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
