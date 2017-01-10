Attorney Bernard Walsh comments on the FTC's decision to charge jellyfish memory supplement makers with fraud

Bernard Walsh, of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh, has commented on the Federal Trade Commission's decision to charge supplement maker Quincy Bioscience with fraud.

-- Personal injury attorney Bernard F. Walsh of the accident and civil trial law firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, has weighed in on the decision by the Federal Trade Commission to charge supplement maker Quincy Bioscience with fraud. The complaint states that Quincy Bioscience makers of Prevagen, a nutritional supplement being marketed by Quincy Bioscience as "a memory enhancing supplement based on a glowing jellyfish protein" are committing false advertising.The charges stem from the FTC's findings that the "Memory Study failed to show a statistically significant improvement in the treatment group over the placebo group on any of the nine computerized cognitive tasks." Furthermore, the FTC also stated that in addition to where the study failed, they also found where the product was unable to enter the brain.A spokesman from Quincy Bioscience responded to the allegations by calling the charges "an unfounded and inaccurate complaint," and stating the controversy is a result of how the two parties are interpreting the results of the study.Attorney Bernard Walsh weighed in with, "this would appear to be the type of claim that may warrant a class action on behalf of all the general public who purchased this product based on the advertisements. While anyone not directly involved in the case cannot know the details, it is vital that the FTC continues to ensure that consumers are protected from both false claims and dangerous products - both of which can lead to harm of consumers."About Attorney Bernard Walsh:A highly experienced AV rated attorney and founder of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board, Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA), the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board Of Governors, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.Bernard Walsh is an active member of the Manatee and Sarasota Sheriff's Advisory Boards, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and the One Hundred Club for Law Enforcement in Manatee.Partner at the Personal Injury and Civil Trial Law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh, Bernard Walsh has helped hundreds of Floridians get fair compensation for injuries. Additionally, Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®, a doctors and attorneys ratings website and is Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203Local: 941-752-7200More information: