New Book for Wantrepreneurs on How to Use Retirement Funds to Buy a Business
Free Ebook Now Available for Entrepreneurs from Benetrends Financial
The comprehensive book details an innovative, but little-known way for would-be entrepreneurs to utilize retirement savings to fund a new business tax-deferred and penalty-free. Important topics addressed include:
•What types of retirement plans qualify and the minimum amount that makes sense
•What the Rainmaker® Plan is and how this method of funding better sets you up for long-term success
•Benefits to you - including being able to start out debt-free
•How it can be combined with SBA loans (and used as the required capital injection)
•What support you need for your new retirement plan to maintain IRS and ERISA compliance
•How to select the right provider to help you fund your new business
"For many would-be entrepreneurs, the biggest obstacle is obtaining funding," explains Rocco Fiorentino, president and CEO of Benetrends. "Yet we often hear from many entrepreneurs that they wish they had known about this method of funding before they started a business. We wrote this book as a free resource to help make them aware of this business funding option so they can begin their entrepreneurial journeys on the right path, utilizing the right funding means."
Adds Fiorentino, "As the pioneer of 401(k)/ROBS business funding, we are also now excited to be able to say we've literally written the book on 401(k)/ROBS business funding."
The book is a follow-up to the popular eBook Benetrends released last year on Innovative Funding Methods for Entrepreneurs.
The Definitive Guide to 401(k)/ROBS Business Funding: Launching a Business With Retirement Funds is a must-read for any individual who is considering becoming a first-time entrepreneur and needs funding to get started. The book is available free for download by clicking here.
About Benetrends Financial
Benetrends Financial, named a 2014 and 2015 Future 50 winner by Philadelphia SmartCEO, offers a full suite of funding options to help entrepreneurs secure the capital needed for their small business or franchise. The company originated the 401(k)/IRA tax-deferred and penalty-free rollover process with its Rainmaker Plan, helping over 12,000 entrepreneurs nationally in the last 30 years. Additionally, Benetrends features a wide range of loan options covering every type of business need, including SBA loans, equipment leasing, securities-backed lines of credit, and more. To learn more about Benetrends, please visit www.benetrends.com.
Contact
Dallas Kerley
866-423-6387
***@benetrends.com
