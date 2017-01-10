 
Industry News





January 2017
Edifier Announces Thx Certified Luna E 2.1 Home Entertainment System

Audio electronics innovator, Edifier is set to wow consumers with the release of the Edifier Luna E 2.1 THX home entertainment system.
 
 
Luna E 2.1 THX
Luna E 2.1 THX
NORTHAMPTON, England - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2016, Edifier announced its partnership with THX. Founded by George Lucas 30 years ago and recognised by audiences around the globe, THX is synonymous with the certification of world-class cinemas and recording studios, premium audio systems for home and automotive applications along with high definition and 4K displays.

The Luna E 2.1 is a THX certified home audio system.

The Luna E 2.1 THX has a signal range of 300 feet and with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity the unit will take control of your whole-house soundscape. The handy remote with touch-sensitive controls puts a 5.8G 100-watt built-in subwoofer at your beck and call. Optical/Coaxial and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs guarantee that everything hooks up just right for perfect sound.

Overall the Luna E 2.1 THX system produces a 174W power output - 100 for subwoofer and 22W x 2 for mid-ranges and 15W x2 for tweeters.

Edifier has become known for their beautiful product designs and rich sound quality. All of their products are designed and manufactured in their new, modern and environmentally responsible factory. The Luna E 2.1 THX speaks for itself in terms of attractiveness and just one listen will please anyone who appreciates great sound.

Available in signature Edifier red from the Luna range as well as classic black, this speaker system is available at SRP £399.99 inc

http://www.edifier.com/int/en

