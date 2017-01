Maggie Wood Earns NPMA Fleet Certification

Sunflower Systems announces that Maggie Wood, Business Analyst, has earned the National Property Management Association's (NPMA) Certified Federal Fleet Specialist (CFFS) certification.

Contact

Jessica Dzara

***@sunflowersystems.com Jessica Dzara

End

-- Sunflower Systems®, the leader in enterprise asset management software and solutions, announces that Maggie Wood, Business Analyst, has earned the National Property Management Association's (NPMA) Certified Federal Fleet Specialist (CFFS) certification. NPMA is the leading membership association for personal property and fixed-asset professionals.A CFFS certification allows the fleet management professional to support fleet activities and is a "vehicle control officer" or fleet Point of Contact in an office. Recipients of the CFFS certification have received classroom training and are able to demonstrate knowledge in basic federal fleet management topics, fleet information management including regulations, systems, and data, and fleet optimization.Maggie Wood, CPPS, CFFS is a Business Analyst with Sunflower Systems, Inc. where she focuses her asset management activities supporting federal agencies, as well as new implementations of the system. She aids in improving clients' business processes, designs new solutions to meet clients' evolving needs, creates documentation, and provides end user trainings. In addition to her client work, Maggie also assists with product testing and marketing initiatives.Sunflower Systems is an enterprise asset management solutions company specializing in the deployment of software tools and business processes to simplify lifecycle asset management tasks. Sunflower's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and regulatory compliance for all types of assets including personal property, real property, IT assets, materials, vehicles and more. Sunflower Systems offers a wide range of services including software implementation, training, consulting and operational support. Sunflower Systems has been serving the property management needs of federal government agencies, universities, government contractors and national laboratories since 1997. The company has offices in San Ramon, California and Arlington, Virginia. For more information, please call 866-209-3516 or visit our website at www.sunflowersystems.com Sunflower Systems and Sunflower Assets are registered trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.