WeightNot Publishes Food Philosophy
Research-Based Nutrition Recommendations Designed to Support Optimal Health
The WeightNot Food Philosophy outlines the WeightNot perspective on and approach to food and nutrition, with research-based recommendations regarding what, when and how one should eat.
"With so many contradictory messages in the marketplace about what is or is not healthy, consumers can be quite confused about what constitutes a proper diet, and can have many questions about the changes they should make to lose or maintain their weight," commented WeightNot CEO Paul Amoruso. "For example -- Is it okay to eat fats or carbohydrates?
The WeightNot Food Philosophy contextualizes its recommendations by enumerating the challenges associated with the modern food environment, while also listing key strategies for healthy eating that can help individuals to navigate this environment and succeed in long term weight management.
The WeightNot Food Philosophy can be read in its entirely at http://www.WeightNot.com/
About WeightNot: WeightNot is a holistic weight loss company based in Bethesda, MD, and was founded in 2010. Since its commencement, WeightNot has served tens of thousands of members with a satisfaction rate of over 90%. WeightNot helps members make healthy lifestyle changes that lead to rapid and sustainable weight loss.
Visit http://www.WeightNot.com to learn more.
