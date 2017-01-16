News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Country Artist Phil Vaught Releasing New Single with Vince Gill on Harmonies
"A good country song takes a page out of somebody's life and puts it to music." Conway Twitty
"We often are on the stage doing music from my album Drive, some covers and we notice what people respond to! Often we do this song throw it in and where we have such a diverse crowd in age seeing everyone getting up on the dance floor was when I first noticed that if we mix in what we love so much, with what we are doing, we are introducing people to music they may not have been exposed to and also bringing others back to a time in their lives where they turn, something good was going on, a special moment!" States Phil Vaught "He goes on to say I am so grateful to my manager and producer Steve Williams helping to make this the ultimate by turning to people who were on the original to do this project with me, we really hope people enjoy it!"
She's Got a Single Thing In Mind will be availabile on iTunes and CD Baby this week!
Listen to She's Got A Single Thing In Mind https://www.facebook.com/
Karl Shannon Hank 96.1 Morning Host Kentucky states; "Phil Vaught is continuing that Kentucky tradition of great artists coming from our great state. Such talent..such vocal range..such heart. The real deal."
"Phil Vaught sounds like the future of country music, he keeps it real with amazing heart and soul!" Eliot Lewis - LFDH, Hall and Oates Band, & Solo Artist"
"If you're looking for an artist that will get your guests out of their seats and on their feet, then it's time you meet Phil Vaught! Excellent lyrical content in his songs, electrifying full band performance & Phil's on stage presentation, particularly vocals, create nothing short of shock & awe! Expect this artist to leave audience after audience wowed each and every show!" Julien Salley Jr., General Manager, Hard Rock Cafe, Memphis, Memphis Music Commissioner
She's Got A Single Thing In Mind is available to radio via teamphilvaught@
"She's Got A Single Thing In Mind"
( Walt Aldridge)
Produced By: Steve Williams & Phil Vaught
Tracking Room: Nashville
Engineer: George Tuko (Rest in Paradise)
Mix: Chuck Ainlay (engineered the original for Conway Twitty)
Guitar: Reggie Young (on original with Conway Twitty)
Guitar: Phil Vaught
Bass: Spady Brannon
Drums: Kenny Aronoff
Keys: Charlie Judge
Acoustic Guitar: Michael Spriggs
Steel: Mike Johnson
Harmonica: Dave "Lonesome Lew" Lewis Vocals: Phil Vaught & Vince Gill (on harmonies as in original with Conway Twitty)
Tourdates philvaught.com Phil on Twitter @philvaughtmusic
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017