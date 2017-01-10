 
News By Tag
* Risk Analysis
* Investment Risk
* Fund Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


United Managers Japan Inc (UMJ) signs up with EM Applications

As UMJ continues its growth path it has decided to re-inforce its ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by subscribing to the EM Applications risk analysis system.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Risk Analysis
* Investment Risk
* Fund Management

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- UMJ, one of the first company in Japan to launch a Hedge Fund incubation platform, has entered into an agreement with EM Applications Ltd (EMA), a leading supplier of investment risk solutions. UMJ's corporate objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns exhibiting high investment management skills and it will use EMA's risk analysis system to provide UMJ with a unique perspective on the investment markets helping it to control risk.

2016 has shown that high market volatility from surprise events is an ever present risk for asset managers. The tumble in the Chinese markets in January and the post-Brexit shock in June have illustrated the need for fund managers to be able to keep on top of both the level and the sources of risk in their portfolios. EMA's statistical multi-factor model of the longer term effects driving investment markets combined with its GARCH based FASTVaR daily updates provide responsive insights into security behaviour. UMJ has found that EMA's system enhances their ability to achieve the optimal risk: return balance for their clients and so have decided to utilise the EMA system as a one tool for investment risk analysis of their portfolios.

Peter Ainsworth, Managing Director of EM Applications said: "We are grateful to United Managers Japan and to Mr Koshiba for his confidence in our system and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with a firm of such high calibre. UMJ's record of strong investment performance and the growth of its assets under management and an international client base shows that it is a company that is going places. We have been especially impressed with its adoption of the latest asset management thinking, where risk understanding is not an after-thought but integrated into the investment process."

Masahiro Koshiba, Chief Executive Officer of UMJ, said: "I see the EMA service as being complementary to our skill set. We do not just aim for high returns but take into account the risks involved in that objective to get the best trade-off for our clients. While we have had our own ways of analysing risk in the past, we have established that there is value in using EMA's model to support our thinking. We don't expect EMA to add value all the time, but we know, from our testing and our understanding of the system, that there will be times when it will provide a unique and useful perspective. For example, the EMA system did help us in making our decisions in controlling risk back in February when the Japanese market was volatile."

- Ends -

Contacts

For interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, andrea@krugcomms.com or Peter Ainsworth, Managing Director, EM Applications Ltd, peter.ainsworth@emapplications.com, + 44 (0) 207 148 6092

Notes to Editors

About EM Applications

EM Applications (www.emapplications.com) is a leading supplier of investment risk solutions to financial services companies. By delivering portfolio risk analytics to the fund manager's desk that are tailored to the manager's style and that offer the ability to explore the impact of trading, EMA's risk system is uniquely well suited to helping active managers such as UMJ to integrate risk analysis into their investment process and so enhance the risk-return trade-off.

About UMJ

United Managers Japan Inc ("UMJ") (Registered as Investment Management Company in Japan (FIBO#1119) / www.umj-jp.com) was founded in December 2004 with the goal of providing the best operational environment for highly capable fund managers to manage funds and to supply to Japanese domestic and foreign investors the best investment opportunities. Its corporate objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns exhibiting high investment management skills. It was one of the first company in Japan to launch a Hedge Fund incubation platform and over its first 10 years launched various funds. The main focus has been Japanese long short funds, but it also manages long only products, private equity funds and funds investing into Russia and Myanmar. The investor base includes Banks, Insurance Companies, Securities Companies, University Endowments and High Net Worth Individuals in Japan, while outside Japan, the funds have attracted investment from Private Banks, Fund of Hedge Funds, and Family Offices in Europe, Asia and the US.

Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
End
Source:EM Applications Ltd
Email:***@krugcomms.com Email Verified
Tags:Risk Analysis, Investment Risk, Fund Management
Industry:Software
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EM Applications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share