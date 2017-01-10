News By Tag
United Managers Japan Inc (UMJ) signs up with EM Applications
As UMJ continues its growth path it has decided to re-inforce its ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by subscribing to the EM Applications risk analysis system.
2016 has shown that high market volatility from surprise events is an ever present risk for asset managers. The tumble in the Chinese markets in January and the post-Brexit shock in June have illustrated the need for fund managers to be able to keep on top of both the level and the sources of risk in their portfolios. EMA's statistical multi-factor model of the longer term effects driving investment markets combined with its GARCH based FASTVaR daily updates provide responsive insights into security behaviour. UMJ has found that EMA's system enhances their ability to achieve the optimal risk: return balance for their clients and so have decided to utilise the EMA system as a one tool for investment risk analysis of their portfolios.
Peter Ainsworth, Managing Director of EM Applications said: "We are grateful to United Managers Japan and to Mr Koshiba for his confidence in our system and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with a firm of such high calibre. UMJ's record of strong investment performance and the growth of its assets under management and an international client base shows that it is a company that is going places. We have been especially impressed with its adoption of the latest asset management thinking, where risk understanding is not an after-thought but integrated into the investment process."
Masahiro Koshiba, Chief Executive Officer of UMJ, said: "I see the EMA service as being complementary to our skill set. We do not just aim for high returns but take into account the risks involved in that objective to get the best trade-off for our clients. While we have had our own ways of analysing risk in the past, we have established that there is value in using EMA's model to support our thinking. We don't expect EMA to add value all the time, but we know, from our testing and our understanding of the system, that there will be times when it will provide a unique and useful perspective. For example, the EMA system did help us in making our decisions in controlling risk back in February when the Japanese market was volatile."
For interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, andrea@krugcomms.com or Peter Ainsworth, Managing Director, EM Applications Ltd
About EM Applications
EM Applications (www.emapplications.com)
About UMJ
United Managers Japan Inc ("UMJ") (Registered as Investment Management Company in Japan (FIBO#1119) / www.umj-jp.com) was founded in December 2004 with the goal of providing the best operational environment for highly capable fund managers to manage funds and to supply to Japanese domestic and foreign investors the best investment opportunities. Its corporate objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns exhibiting high investment management skills. It was one of the first company in Japan to launch a Hedge Fund incubation platform and over its first 10 years launched various funds. The main focus has been Japanese long short funds, but it also manages long only products, private equity funds and funds investing into Russia and Myanmar. The investor base includes Banks, Insurance Companies, Securities Companies, University Endowments and High Net Worth Individuals in Japan, while outside Japan, the funds have attracted investment from Private Banks, Fund of Hedge Funds, and Family Offices in Europe, Asia and the US.
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
