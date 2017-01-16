 
News By Tag
* IBPS SO
* IBPS SO IT Officer
* IBPS SO Marketing officer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

IBPS SO (IT & Marketing) Test series Package launched by TopRankers

TopRankers has recently launched a new test series and package aimed at IBPS SO preparation. It offers a comprehensive platform to get the best result for IBPS SO – IT and Marketing Officer examination.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IBPS SO
* IBPS SO IT Officer
* IBPS SO Marketing officer

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- TopRankers offers you a golden opportunity to explore your potential. An initiative which has directed all its efforts towards enlightenment of future of many aspirants in the competitive examinations, TopRankers offers some of the best simulated tests and comprehensive study materials for those candidates who aim to carve a niche in fields like banking, law or public sector jobs. The students get to file their skills with the tests offered and prepare themselves for the real and big challenge.

TopRankers offers one stop solution to Banking, Law and Government exam preparation. We support all the major examinations in these sectors. Recently, TopRankers included online support for IBPS SO to its arena.

TopRankers has recently launched a new test series and package aimed at IBPS SO preparation. It offers a comprehensive platform to get the best result for IBPS SO – IT and Marketing Officer examination.

Details of IBPS SO (IT Officer) Test Series and Packs

The first test will be free of cost and remaining tests will be paid mock tests.

You can buy following exam focussed packs:

·         IBPS SO (IT Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) – 5 Full Length Tests

·         IBPS SO (IT Officer) Victory Pack (Rs. 699) – 10 Full Length Tests

·         IBPS SO (IT Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length Tests

Link:  https://www.toprankers.com/bank-exams/banking/ibps-so/it-...

Details of IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Test Series and Packs

The first test will be free and remaining tests will be paid mock tests,

We have following packs:

·         IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) - 5 Full Length Tests

·         IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Victory Pack ( Rs. 699)- 10 Full Length Tests

·         IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length Tests

Link:  https://www.toprankers.com/bank-exams/banking/ibps-so/mar...

Our package will give you Free IBPS SO test series, IBPS SO mock tests and IBPS SO sample papers for practice.

Distinguished Features of the Test Series:

·         Free of cost access

·          Instant Package Activation

·         Test accessible in App also

·         Every test can be attempted maximum 3 times

·         Precise feedback reports – Graphical Reports

·         Multilingual Support

·         Resemblance with the original syllabus

·         Analysis of your performance by comparing it with the peers' performance

·         Increased speed and precision

·         Time management skills

Through practice will bring the best out of you. These tests are prepared by our experts who have vast experience. They have researched areas where more focus should be paid to impart the best learning. Our practice mock test series adhere to these standards and guidelines.

Register now for the test series and gain edge over your peers in cracking the IBPS SO examination.

Media Contact
Toprankers
+91-8880725725
info@toprankers.com

Contact
TopRankers
8880725725
***@toprankers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@toprankers.com
Posted By:***@toprankers.com Email Verified
Tags:IBPS SO, IBPS SO IT Officer, IBPS SO Marketing officer
Industry:Education
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017
Toprankers.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share