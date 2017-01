IBPS SO (IT & Marketing) Test series Package launched by TopRankers

TopRankers has recently launched a new test series and package aimed at IBPS SO preparation. It offers a comprehensive platform to get the best result for IBPS SO – IT and Marketing Officer examination.

Contact

TopRankers

8880725725

***@toprankers.com TopRankers8880725725

End

--offers you a golden opportunity to explore your potential. An initiative which has directed all its efforts towards enlightenment of future of many aspirants in the competitive examinations, TopRankers offers some of the best simulated tests and comprehensive study materials for those candidates who aim to carve a niche in fields like banking, law or public sector jobs. The students get to file their skills with the tests offered and prepare themselves for the real and big challenge.TopRankers offers one stop solution to Banking, Law and Government exam preparation. We support all the major examinations in these sectors. Recently, TopRankers included online support for IBPS SO to its arena.TopRankers has recently launched a new test series and package aimed at IBPS SO preparation. It offers a comprehensive platform to get the best result for IBPS SO – IT and Marketing Officer examination.The first test will be free of cost and remaining tests will be paid mock tests.· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) – 5 Full Length Tests· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Victory Pack (Rs. 699) – 10 Full Length Tests· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length TestsLink: https://www.toprankers.com/ bank-exams/banking/ ibps-so/it-... The first test will be free and remaining tests will be paid mock tests,· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) - 5 Full Length Tests· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Victory Pack ( Rs. 699)- 10 Full Length Tests· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length TestsLink: https://www.toprankers.com/ bank-exams/banking/ ibps-so/mar... Our package will give you Free IBPS SO test series, IBPS SO mock tests and IBPS SO sample papers for practice.· Free of cost access· Instant Package Activation· Test accessible in App also· Every test can be attempted maximum 3 times· Precise feedback reports – Graphical Reports· Multilingual Support· Resemblance with the original syllabus· Analysis of your performance by comparing it with the peers' performance· Increased speed and precision· Time management skillsThrough practice will bring the best out of you. These tests are prepared by our experts who have vast experience. They have researched areas where more focus should be paid to impart the best learning. Our practice mock test series adhere to these standards and guidelines.Register now for the test series and gain edge over your peers in cracking the IBPS SO examination.Toprankers+91-8880725725info@toprankers.com