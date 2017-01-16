News By Tag
IBPS SO (IT & Marketing) Test series Package launched by TopRankers
TopRankers has recently launched a new test series and package aimed at IBPS SO preparation. It offers a comprehensive platform to get the best result for IBPS SO – IT and Marketing Officer examination.
TopRankers offers one stop solution to Banking, Law and Government exam preparation. We support all the major examinations in these sectors. Recently, TopRankers included online support for IBPS SO to its arena.
Details of IBPS SO (IT Officer) Test Series and Packs
The first test will be free of cost and remaining tests will be paid mock tests.
You can buy following exam focussed packs:
· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) – 5 Full Length Tests
· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Victory Pack (Rs. 699) – 10 Full Length Tests
· IBPS SO (IT Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length Tests
Link: https://www.toprankers.com/
Details of IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Test Series and Packs
The first test will be free and remaining tests will be paid mock tests,
We have following packs:
· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Standard Pack (Rs. 399) - 5 Full Length Tests
· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Victory Pack ( Rs. 699)- 10 Full Length Tests
· IBPS SO (Marketing Officer) Prep Booster Pack (Rs.899)- 15 Full Length Tests
Link: https://www.toprankers.com/
Our package will give you Free IBPS SO test series, IBPS SO mock tests and IBPS SO sample papers for practice.
Distinguished Features of the Test Series:
· Free of cost access
· Instant Package Activation
· Test accessible in App also
· Every test can be attempted maximum 3 times
· Precise feedback reports – Graphical Reports
· Multilingual Support
· Resemblance with the original syllabus
· Analysis of your performance by comparing it with the peers' performance
· Increased speed and precision
· Time management skills
Through practice will bring the best out of you. These tests are prepared by our experts who have vast experience. They have researched areas where more focus should be paid to impart the best learning. Our practice mock test series adhere to these standards and guidelines.
Register now for the test series and gain edge over your peers in cracking the IBPS SO examination.
Media Contact
Toprankers
+91-8880725725
info@toprankers.com
Contact
TopRankers
8880725725
***@toprankers.com
