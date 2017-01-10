News By Tag
Building Information Modelling Market by 2024: TMR New Study
Firstly, the report briefly discusses the market definition and scope in the global market along with market segmentation. In this following section, the report introduces the building information modeling. BIM is used in the construction industry for designing and managing projects. It can be also defined as, a 3D visual presentation of technical drawing which includes planning, elevation and section of a building. Moving further, the market has been segmented on the basis of its various solution, end-user and industry. The end users of this market are engineers, contractors, architects and developers. On the basis of the solution, the market has been categorized into:
• Cloud
• On-premise
• Software
• Professional & Consultancy Service
Nowadays, BIM solutions are gradually replacing 3D visualization tools like- 3DMax, CATIA and AutoCAD; owing to its time and cost effectiveness. In Australia, New Zealand and India, BIM market will gain a speedy rise by the introduction of cloud-based BIM solutions in the next few years. Also, the global market will exhibit a remarkable 22.3% CAGR during 2016 and 2024, with a value of US$214.0 mn in 2015 to US$1,335.3 mn by 2024.
Further, based on end-use, it covers the following industries:
• Water and Waste Water
• Healthcare Infrastructures
• Bridges, Roads and Highways
• Rail, Transit and Aviation
• Energy Generation Facilities
• Houses and Apartments
• Factories and Warehouses
In terms of geography, India will continue to be the leading revenue contributor until 2024. The reason for this growth is the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the country. BIM market in New Zealand is estimated to escalate at a noteworthy CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Also, Australia is projected to witness adequate growth in coming years, owing to the rising adoption of BIM in the construction of roads, bridges and highways.
To portray the holistic view of the BIM market, value-chain analysis and ecosystem analysis is included in the report. Furthermore, key players in the market are also profiled in this report along with their company profile, strategies adopted by them to maintain their competitiveness and revenue generated in the past few years. The list of key players include:
• Autodesk Inc.
• AECOM
• Dassault Systemes SA
• Synchro Software Ltd.
• Pentagon Solutions Ltd.
• Bentley Systems, Inc.
• Beck Technology Ltd.
• Tekla Corporation
• GRAITEC
• Nemetschek AG
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
