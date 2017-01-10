Country(s)
Hughes Systique demonstrates state of the art technology for the "Next Generation Retail Store"
Hughes Systique (HSC), part of the HUGHES group of companies is demonstrating a next generation retail customer experience at the NRF Big Show at New York city from January 15th – 17th, 2017.
HSC's retail concept solution sector combines state of the art IoT, Analytics, Face Recognition, Deep Learning and Beacons to enhance in-store customer shopping experience, increase revenue and reduce operating costs. The solution maps and enhances the entire shopping experience from entering the store and receiving personalized greetings, to aisle side intelligence, video based attendant for customer service, discount coupons and allergy alerts, to seamless checkout and analytics. The retail innovation solution demonstrates emerging technologies such as indoor positon tracking, face recognition, Convoluted Neural Net classifications and more to effectively create a transformative experience.
Please click here for a video of the retail concept solution. For inquiries about how you can use HSC's concept solution, please click here.
