Watch Hard Work Behind 'Rangoon' Making
The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' has been receiving appreciation from all spheres qualifying the movie as one of the most anticipated films of 2017.
The making of the trailer takes the audiences through the interesting journey of each character and reveals the hard work the cast and crew has put in to showcase the stunning trailer.
'Rangoon' takes the audiences back in action to the British-India era of the second world war.
Vishal, who is known to bring out the best in his actors, has got the audiences highly anticipating the release of the movie.
'Rangoon' is set against the backdrop of second world war, displays an interesting love story between Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, where Kangana will be seen playing the role of Julia, a film actress from the 1940's, while Shahid Kapoor is playing a character of Nawab Malik an Indian troop leader and Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand plays a top-notch filmmaker.
The period drama on Love War Deceit, with its stellar cast is all set to deliver a spectacular battle of love, with the sizzling chemistry the actors have displayed in its trailer itself!
Watch the making video here.
