Tamer Group Meets Bandwidth and Connectivity Requirements with InfiNet Wireless

InfiNet solution selected for ability to transmit significant volumes of business-critical data between their various sites and lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

InfiNet Logo

Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

***@procre8.biz Vernon SaldanhaProcre8

End

-- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - In an effort to support it's exponential growth, Tamer Group, a leading healthcare, beauty care, prestige products, and fast moving consumer goods company, based in Saudi Arabia, has recently partnered with InfiNet Wireless to ensure seamless connectivity and high bandwidth across several new facilities in Jeddah. The InfiNet solution has allowed Tamer Group to deploy and support several business-critical applications with far less management and maintenance, all at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).Explaining the reasons for deciding to upgrade their wireless network infrastructure and work with InfiNet, Mr. Mohannad Al Jammal, Head of IT Operations & Network Infrastructure at Tamer Group said, "One of the big challenges we faced was the topography and the distance between our head office and the remote branches; many of the locations are about 30-40 km apart. So deploying a wireless network that was reliable and stable in these harsh conditions was at the top of our priority list. In parallel, we needed to ensure that the new wireless network could provide high bandwidth that would not only support the existing business needs but also be future-proofed for demand over the next few years. Given our unique requirements, InfiNet was the only viable solution on the market."Working with United Horizons, InfiNet's partner in Saudi Arabia, Tamer Group deployed InfiNet's InfiLINK 2x2 5GHz PRO & LITE family of products across all 20 locations in Jeddah. For the critical connection between their data center and head office, Tamer Group deployed the R5000-Omx model as it could support speeds of up to 300 Mbps over the 50 km distance. For connections between all other sites, Tamer Group deployed the R5000-Smn and the R5000-Lmn products.One of the biggest benefits of the InfiNet solution has been the ability for Tamer Group to transmit significant volumes of business-critical data between their various sites. They currently depend on the InfiNet solution for exchange synchronization of their Storage Area Networks (SANs) in their data center and disaster recovery sites.Another benefit has been the long-term cost savings. As Mr. Al Jammal explains, "The upfront investment for the InfiNet solution, when compared to other technologies, is slightly higher as obviously, there are a lot of hardware costs. But over the long term, the TCO is much lower. Implementing the InfiNet solution has also saved our IT resources a lot of time, as it has significantly reduced the amount of effort required to manage and maintain the network. While we do have the ability to monitor several parameters like performance, availability, bandwidth and transmission on a day-to-day basis, we have a service contract in place with United Horizons to take care of any problems with the network.""I am extremely pleased with the InfiNet solutions – the reliability and stability of the network has allowed us to deploy and support several business-critical processes. Based on our experience with InfiNet, I am confident that as we expand our operations, we will rely on InfiNet solutions for our wireless network infrastructure,"concluded Mr. Al Jammal.