Hotel SPB 87 Emerges As The Best Comfy Hotel For Travelers Visiting New Delhi
Hotel SPB 87 is one of the prominent budget hotels in Delhi. Situated in the Karol Bagh area, the hotel offers state of the art facilities and amenities to its guests.
Hotel SPB 87 is popular for it offers friendly environment and provides perfect experience to host Conference hall in Delhi Party hall, Birthdays, corporate meetings, Wedding and Events for all the levels from industry and commercial to academics.
Responding to the reports, the Managing Direction of Hotel SPB 87 Delhi was quoted as saying "We wish all of you a very happy new year 2017. We are looking forward to a successful and progressive year for our hospitality services and look forward to warmly welcome national and international guests".
He also added, "By introducing more comfy amenities for our guests, we are reforming our brand value, which not only focuses on quality services, but also ensures inspirational design, state-of-the-
The hotel makes its guests feel comfortable while hosting their business events and also they feel restful and comfy, in the hotel with the many comfort-giving facilities offered here.
Know all about Hotel SPB 87:
Hotel SPB 87 is a recently opened yet quickly getting popular hotel, which is fully Air-conditioned and equipped with International Standard 3 Star Luxuries. Located near the Karol Bagh Shopping Centre, the hotel stands fairy near to business hubs and is very popular with corporate travelers as well as leisure vacationers. The hotels stands competently and stylishly furnished with an aesthetical ambience, supported by a team of highly experienced professionals.
Elite amenities presented by the hotel include Free Wi-Fi Broadband, Airport Pick up Service, 24hrs Room Service, Business Center, Theatre Style up to 100 persons, Classroom Style up to 75 persons, Multi-cuisine Restaurant, Café, 24hrs Generator Backup with AC Laundry Service, Banqueting Style up to 115 persons, and 'U' Shape style up to 65 persons. Other facilities available at the hotel include Meals (Veg & Non-Veg), Laptop with Wi-Fi, Sound systems, Slide projector with screen, Video conferencing system, Overhead projector with screen, Television with satellite channels, Notepad, Pen or Pencil, Telephones, and Photocopy & Scanner etc.
With all these facilities, the hotel stands welcoming to its guests who come from across the world.
Want to Contact the hotel? Here you go:
Hotel SPB 87
17A/2, W.E.A. Karol Bagh, New Delhi
Phone No: +91 11 45000 400
Mobile No: +91-9899145516
Email:-salesspb87hotel@
For more details please visit - http://www.hotelspb87delhi.com
Contact
Mr. Manoj Tomar
01145000400
***@gmail.com
