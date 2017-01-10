 
News By Tag
* Budget Hotels In Delhi
* Hotel Spb 87
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Karol Bagh
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Hotel SPB 87 Emerges As The Best Comfy Hotel For Travelers Visiting New Delhi

Hotel SPB 87 is one of the prominent budget hotels in Delhi. Situated in the Karol Bagh area, the hotel offers state of the art facilities and amenities to its guests.
 
 
Deluxe Rooms in Budget Hotel SPB 87 Delhi
Deluxe Rooms in Budget Hotel SPB 87 Delhi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Budget Hotels In Delhi
Hotel Spb 87

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Karol Bagh - Delhi - India

KAROL BAGH, India - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Hotel SPB 87 is one of the prominent budget hotels in Delhi. Situated in the Karol Bagh area, the hotel offers state of the art facilities and amenities to its guests. With such quality accommodation services, the guests staying at the hotel, be it corporate ones or leisure travelers, are happy to avail best services at most affordable price. The hotel stands up to the expectations of the visitors who often wish to come back to the hotel for their next stay. Business travelers love this hotel for it offers the best conference hall facilities in Delhi.

Hotel SPB 87 is popular for it offers friendly environment and provides perfect experience to host Conference hall in Delhi Party hall, Birthdays, corporate meetings, Wedding and Events for all the levels from industry and commercial to academics.

Responding to the reports, the Managing Direction of Hotel SPB 87 Delhi was quoted as saying "We wish all of you a very happy new year 2017. We are looking forward to a successful and progressive year for our hospitality services and look forward to warmly welcome national and international guests".

He also added, "By introducing more comfy amenities for our guests, we are reforming our brand value, which not only focuses on quality services, but also ensures inspirational design, state-of-the-art culinary experiences and holistic wellness programs. Since business travelers have to do a lot of work, sometimes resulting in sleepless nights and in order to stay awake they need something like coffee. The hotel keeps such minute details in mind before serving the guests, thus making sure what they have been looking for and moreover what they deserve."

The hotel makes its guests feel comfortable while hosting their business events and also they feel restful and comfy, in the hotel with the many comfort-giving facilities offered here.

Know all about Hotel SPB 87:

Hotel SPB 87 is a recently opened yet quickly getting popular hotel, which is fully Air-conditioned and equipped with International Standard 3 Star Luxuries. Located near the Karol Bagh Shopping Centre, the hotel stands fairy near to business hubs and is very popular with corporate travelers as well as leisure vacationers. The hotels stands competently and stylishly furnished with an aesthetical ambience, supported by a team of highly experienced professionals.

Elite amenities presented by the hotel include Free Wi-Fi Broadband, Airport Pick up Service, 24hrs Room Service,  Business Center, Theatre Style up to 100 persons, Classroom Style up to 75 persons, Multi-cuisine Restaurant, Café, 24hrs Generator Backup with AC  Laundry Service, Banqueting Style up to 115 persons, and 'U' Shape style up to 65 persons. Other facilities available at the hotel include Meals (Veg & Non-Veg), Laptop with Wi-Fi, Sound systems, Slide projector with screen, Video conferencing system, Overhead projector with screen, Television with satellite channels, Notepad, Pen or Pencil, Telephones, and Photocopy & Scanner etc.

With all these facilities, the hotel stands welcoming to its guests who come from across the world.

Want to Contact the hotel? Here you go:

Hotel SPB 87

17A/2, W.E.A. Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Phone No: +91 11 45000 400

Mobile No: +91-9899145516

Email:-salesspb87hotel@gmail.com

For more details please visit - http://www.hotelspb87delhi.com

Contact
Mr. Manoj Tomar
01145000400
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Hotel SPB 87
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Budget Hotels In Delhi, Hotel Spb 87
Industry:Travel
Location:Karol Bagh - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hotel SPB 87 Delhi PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share