News By Tag
* Quicklink
* Skype TX
* Itv
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ITV chose Quicklink TX for Ultra Low Delay Audio and Video for Lorraine show
The Lorraine team required a solution to allow viewers to join the 'Open Surgery' segment to get health news and advice from Dr Hilary. One of the requirements needed by the Lorraine production team was to be able to speak to the callers through the Studio 3 Gallery Talkback system, which was made possible using the Quicklink TX Quad.
The Quicklink TX Quad allows the Loraine production team to queue up to 4 callers in a Virtual Waiting Room to speak to Dr Hilary during the 'Open Surgery' segment of Lorraine.
Before the production, producers send out Skype invitations to those that have pre-registered their interest on the show website. The production team are then able to line up the contributors on the Skype TX Controller management interface. John Barling of ITV explains: "Being able to professionally manage the contributors in a controlled environment is an important part of our workflow".
The Quicklink TX Quad, designed in partnership with Microsoft is a video call management system that enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through multiple SDI outputs. The Quicklink TX Quad supports both Video and Audio over IP as inputs and outputs. Features also include colour correction, HD recording and tally overlay return. The Quicklink TX Quad is also available with 4 channels of analogue XLR audio, allowing you to use separate channels of audio for each of the four simultaneous callers.
The Quicklink TX Quad is designed for live transmission with its high availability option. The dual power supply, raided swappable front loading drives and system monitoring with alert notification via SMS/SNMP/email offers piece of mind.
About ITV
ITV plc is an integrated producer broadcaster, operating the largest commercial family of channels in the UK. ITV broadcasts a wide variety of content on its family of free to air and pay channels. The ITV network consists of ITV, the largest commercial television channel in the UK, and digital channels ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe and CITV. ITV has the largest audience of any UK commercial broadcaster.
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD.
For more information regarding the Quicklink TX Multi and Quicklink TX Quad, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv.
Find out more (http://quicklink.tv/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse