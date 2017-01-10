News By Tag
New AEB white paper: Successful IT-integration of carriers and parcel services
Five tips for IT-based collaboration with carriers and parcel services
For many IT and logistics managers, synchronising internal and external logistics processes remains a dream.The challenges seem too daunting and the costs too prohibitive:
So what is the key to IT-based collaboration with transport partners? A new white paper by AEB gives an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of various methods of IT-based collaboration with carriers and highlights the associated challenges. It also provides a handy checklist that helps businesses to ascertain whether IT integration offers a potential benefit for them.
Claire Umney, General Manager at AEB, said: "The opportunities and competitive advantages of a well-functioning, IT-based collaboration with transport service providers – cost savings, greater data transparency, and higher customer satisfaction – should not be dismissed lightly. Even small steps, such as linking individual parcel services to your in-house IT or automating manual processes, can pay off. Our new white paper contains five important tips for IT-based collaboration that we hope will help businesses to successfully integrate transport service providers in processes andsystem environments – even internationally."
The white paper "Five tips for IT-based collaboration with carriers and parcel services" can be downloaded free of charge at https://www.aeb.com/
About AEB (International)
AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.
