A great mega residential venture at Prestige Falcon City
The location of this project is superb with many new developments happening around the area like NICE road, metro rail construction, SEZ announcement and a development of new ISKON. There is also a 4D Krishna Lila entertainment park coming up here. Hence, the commercial value of this place has gone up and a lot more infrastructural development is happening here. There are multiple phases within the campus. The phase I is almost ready and is ready to be rolled out in the market soon. The phase I is spread across 41 acres of land area. There are 2520 residential abodes made on 31 floors and 7 different buildings. There are 20 towers which is a part of smart construction done in Phase I. The residential configuration of the houses come in the variation of 2, 2.5, 3 and 4 BHK. The size of the residential apartments range from 1204 sq. ft. to 2726 sq. ft. There is a huge club house being made inside the campus which is spread across 60,000 sq. ft. of area. There are a host of fitness and relaxation facilities available here. The houses are 60% Vaastu compliant and the rest of the open space has of the project is 70%. There are all kinds of amenities available here in this project for a comfortable and lavish living.
Location and price
Kanakapura Road, Bangalore is surely an amazing location which provides the ease of commutation to all directions. This location is well connected to all other commercial destinations of the city.
Prestige Falcon City Price
The starting price of this property is Rs. 77.64 lakhs and the final price of this property is Rs. 1.75 crores. Get more information visit: https://www.360realtors.com/
