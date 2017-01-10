 
White House Catering to Provide Catering Services for Casa Romantica

White House Catering will provide a full complement of first-class catering services for the Casa based on personalized tastings and customized menus, with options well beyond the items offered in its restaurants.
 
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- White House Catering has been selected as a preferred catering service provider for the historic Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente.

Casa Romantica is a non-profit, volunteer-supported organization housed in the home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. It provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, horticulture, wellness and literature. A special focus is the center's arts programs for children. It is also one of Southern California's most unique venues for weddings and other private events that help support its mission.

Built in 1927 and perched on a bluff overseeing the San Clemente Pier and the Pacific Ocean, the seven-bedroom, seven-bath house was designed by Carl Lindbom, who also designed La Casa Pacifica (the former Western White House), and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

White House Catering will provide a full complement of first-class catering services for the Casa based on personalized tastings and customized menus, with options well beyond the items offered in its restaurants. All preparations will be cooked fresh on-site using the highest quality ingredients and served by White House Catering's professional staff.

For information on menus, events and catering, visit www.whcatering.com.

White House Catering,17662 Yorba Linda Blvd
Yorba Linda,CA 92886
***@gmail.com
Source:Frank Groff Inc
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:San Clemente, Catering, Food
Industry:Event
Location:Long Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
