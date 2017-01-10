Carol Joy London; the brand behind the Palazzo Versace Dubai's most luxurious spa treatments

Contact

Carol Joy London Ltd

Carol Joy London Ltd

End

-- The luxury Palazzo Versace Dubai is one of the many hotels springing up throughout the United Arab Emirates. The vast development opened in 2015 after a lengthy construction covering almost 1.4 million square feet on the banks of Dubai Creek, and forms the central feature of the Culture Village area, heralded the 'new centre' of Dubai.The Palazzo Versace Dubai is the second Versace hotel worldwide, joining its sister hotel on Australia's Gold Coast. As one of the most luxurious properties on the planet the hotel exudes opulence and splendour in every dimension; the mosaic in the lobby consists of 1.5 million hand-cut pieces to emulate an original Gianni Versace design while Italian artists were flown in to hand-paint murals on the walls and ceilings throughout the palatial property. The hotel consists of 215 luxurious rooms and suites, designed by Donatella herself, all furnished with the Versace Home Collection and offering balcony or terrace views of Dubai Creek or Culture village.The end of 2016 saw the much anticipated opening of Palazzo Versace's Spa and the launch of their range of bespoke treatments created exclusively by leading skincare brands handpicked from across the globe. The brand that has created some of the hotel's most premium treatments is Carol Joy London, a British born skincare and spa brand who work with some of the leading hotels and resorts worldwide.Palazzo Versae Dubai's Radiance facial is one of the treatments developed by Carol Joy London. This uses a combination of Refined Golden Millet Oil and brightening 24 Carat Gold Dust to regenerate the skin and produce a youthful and radiating luminosity while their Golden Glow treatment is another exclusive facial that draws on the powerful properties of 24 Carat Gold Leaf and Pure Collagen. One of the most opulent treatments available to Spa guests is 24K; a body ceremony that features in the 'Moments' selection. This two hour treatment involves a lavish body exfoliation, a rejuvenating 'cocoon', 24 Carat Gold Dust body massage and finishes with the Radiance facial. Two of these treatments have now become the Spa's Signature offerings.Carol Joy London was born out of one woman's quest for the answer to unbeatable skincare. The founder, Carol Joy Hatton, spent years travelling the world in search of effective and transformational ingredients upon which to base a range of skincare, haircare and treatments. She returned to the UK armed with Refined Golden Millet Oil and Pure Collagen as well as a host of knowledge from across the globe. Client focused and results-driven, Carol Joy London has revolutionised the way beauty and hair treatments are experienced by creating a unique synergy that incorporates all aspects of beauty and hair.By combining expertise drawn from leading Swiss manufacturing and German engineering, with a quintessentially British approach to refinement and service, Carol Joy London strives to be at the forefront of innovation within the spa industry. Their coveted range of ingredients with which they create top treatments includes Pure Collagen, Refined Golden Millet Oil, Caviar Algae and 24 Carat Gold.Carol Joy London's flagship hair salon is located at The Dorchester on Park Lane in London, where they also provide the hotel's signature facials. Behind the façade of tradition that exudes from The Dorchester, the services on offer utilise pioneering techniques such as Myofascial Massage, Nourishing Steam and Diamond Microdermabrasion.Carol Joy London also operates in premier locations on an international scale including Fairmont Monte Carlo, Four Seasons Hong Kong, and Belmond La Residencia, to name just a few.