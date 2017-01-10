Voltage regulator by Triol Corporation

This outstanding product does not need any announcement. Triol KN24+ Voltage Compensator is known for high reliability due to the connection of the switching-thyristor equipment and devices based on IGBT-converters.

-- Trouble-free service of equipment is an important issue of quality operating of any manufacturing company. Otherwise, in case of electricity supply failure equipment outage or failure and as a result financial losses becomes possible.Triol Corporation has designed a solution that provides an opportunity to evade problems mentioned above – Triol KN24+ Voltage Compensator. The versatility of this installation involves a broadband capability and line input voltage, which in turn ensures the supply of quality power.If You desire to get rid of the poor network problems (voltage surges and slumps) and as, a consequence to increase the service life of technological equipment, then Triol KN24+ Voltage Compensator is the best solution for You.For Your special benefit we have released a new brochure on this unique, not having analogues product of Triol Corporation.http://triolcorp.com/wp-content/themes/epixx/files/katalogs/KN24+_2017.pdfIn this brochure You can find useful information about functionality, design features and advantages in applying Triol Voltage Compensator.KN24+ can provide uninterrupted and well-coordinated work process without power failure.Make reliable operation of Your equipment with innovations of Triol Corporation!