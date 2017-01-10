 
January 2017
3 Tips on Buying Quilt Cover Sets Online

Choosing the perfect quilt cover can turn an ordinary bedroom into an outstanding one. When selecting yours, make sure you consider size, material, and design – especially when purchasing quilt cover sets online.
 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A quilt cover is more than just a protector, it's often the focal point of your bedroom. Whether you like the contemporary monochrome look typical of Melbourne's residents, or prefer a splash of colour here and there, The Bedspread Shop have a wide range of elegant styles, textures and fabrics to select from. But with so much choice, the selection process can often be a daunting one, so, we've collated these three key tips on selecting the perfect quilt cover sets online:

1.    Know the Size of Your Quilt

This is probably the most obvious tip, yet you'd be surprised how few people take it into consideration. This is usually the case when people own king quilts for queen beds, and so on. As such, the first step on finding the perfect quilt cover sets online is knowing the size you're looking for. Below, we've provided a guide for the most commonly owned quilt cover sizes:

•    King – 240 x 210cm
•    Queen – 180 x 210cm
•    Double – 210 x 210cm
•    Single – 140x210cm

2.    Decide what Kind of Material You Want

There are countless materials used to manufacture quilt cover sets, from bottom line fabrics to those such as silk and Egyptian cotton. The Bedspread Shop offer a range of stunning covers in Ascot Granite waffle, Avoca Chambray 100% cotton, Baboka Pure Linen, cotton sateen, and a number more luxurious fabrics. Waffle is perfect for those who want something universal, which keeps the warmth in whilst allowing your body to breathe during the night. !00% cotton is great for those who suffer allergies, as it is generally very hypoallergenic. The principal here, is make sure you consider the way you like to sleep before selecting your quilt cover sets online. Tip: Reading the 'Description' of each product will help you make this decision.

3.    Colour & Patterns

Quilt covers come in a number of textures, colours and patterns, and buyers should consider how they match their existing exterior before making a purchase. As a general rule, opposites attract. In other words, if you have a lot of detail in your bedroom already, go for something very simple, with very minor embellishments. Whereas if your bedroom is already minimalist, add a splash of colour or go for a bold pattern.

The Bedspread Shop has a stunning selection of quilt covers, quilt cover sets, and quilts that suit nearly every taste and lifestyle choice. To view their range, or to make a purchase, visit http://www.thebedspreadshop.com.au/quilt-covers/

Media Contact
The Bedspread Shop
(03) 9500 1222
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Bedspread Shop
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Quilt Cover Sets Online, Quilt Covers Melbourne, Quilt Covers Online Australia
Industry:Shopping
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
