News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bespoke Tailor Sydney: Offering Suits for Any Occasion
Men's suits are recognized as the best wardrobe thing for men over the globe, as they are fit for each event and never go out of style. They add beauty, style and confidence in a man's personality. Whether it is a gathering, a function, or is an exceptional event like a wedding or an essential conference, suits are the most favored clothing for men. A well customized suit improves a man's physical appearance and makes him prominent in any social event.
Leon and his team enjoy an unparalleled reputation everywhere throughout the world as they offer fine quality fabrics and suits that are the ideal fit and match the client's uniqueness, taste, way of life and character.
Bespoke Tailor Sydney designs and stitches men's formal suits and shirts in such a way that it tells a different story. We offer unique and exceptional service to each of our clients. Made by Leon offers made to measure fit suits and shirts where all the sewing is accomplished for every customer independently.
We give well-tailored men's suit that looks unique and bring out style and elegance. A decent cut is significant regardless of trends and fashion and is the way to recognizing a decent suit from a bad suit. Our suits give excellent quality fitting and custom stitched suits that are made from the finest materials and selective fabrics from across the world. You can choose from a broad range of superior quality fabrics range sourced from Australia, UK and Italy.
Suits never go out of style and each man knows a decent suit is an unquestionable requirement. Bespoke Tailor Sydney brings new outline and style in men's wardrobe, while high quality fitting an essential thing. From picking the fabric, we'll then discuss styling. With a huge number of options available to you we can do something really remarkable to you.
Our team is experienced at working with leather and suede. We likewise perform any alteration of your existing garments, including re-cutting one or two sizes down and recreating the garment to a unique style.
About the Company:
Run and founded by Mr. Leon, Made by Leon is a Master Tailoring office based in Sydney, Australia. Leon and his team developed long standing relationships with leading global fashion brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hugo Boss among other high-end brands. The passion for superior quality in workmanship, styling and fabric selection distinguishes Leon from the rest. http://madebyleon.com
Contact details:
Address: MADE BY LEON
Level 3. 84 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Phone Number:+61 2 9232 1812
+61 411 802 411
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse