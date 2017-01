AstraZeneca provide insight into biomarkers and personalised treatment at Asthma & COPD 2017

SMi's 13th annual Asthma & COPD conference returns to London on the 29th and 30th March 2017

-- Returning to London in March, this respiratory event will address current challenges within the field of Asthma & COPD and will focus towards development and strategy for industry leaders. The 2017 agenda will highlight cutting edge strategies and solutions for these two diseases.The exclusive speaker line-up will feature senior respiratory figures from big Pharma such asand*(Source)With AstraZeneca playing a big role in the respiratory community SMi are delighted that they will be providing two addresses across the event., Senior Global Medical Affairs Leader of Respiratory Biologics will be presenting on 'Application of biomarkers and patients characteristics to personalise treatment of Asthma & COPD'. She will begin by discussing the current clinical unmet needs in both respiratory diseases and then move on to the topic of biomarkers. Marianna will explore how useful they are in identifying disease phenotype and disease course and using biomarkers to develop targeted therapeutics for both Asthma & COPD. Alongside this she will speak on the multidimensional approach to delivering the right treatment to the right patientOn day two,, Head of Translational Biology will provide an address on 'Identifying novel biomarkers to determine patient response disease types'. She will talk on the development of novel biomarkers for eosinophilic respiratory disease and mixed T-cell asthma as well as identifying epigenetic drivers in respiratory disease.Two CPD certified pre-conference workshops will be hosted alongside the conference byandThere is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st of January to save £100 off the conference price. Register at www.asthma-copd.co.uk/prlogFor sponsorship packages: Contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries: Contact Ameenah Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6166 or email abegum@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk13th annual Asthma & COPD29-30 March 2017London, UKwww.asthma-copd.co.uk/prlogContact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.ukContact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6166#asthmacopdsmi*(Source) http://marketrealist.com/ 2016/11/why- astrazenecas- respira... ---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk