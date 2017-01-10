Lubna Al Qasimi: University life requires efforts, perseverance and diligence

Zayed University welcomes a total of 259 students on both campuses

-- Zayed University welcomed a total of 259 students to join their counterparts in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses, who are seeking a new academic challenge and aiming to expand their knowledge, professional expertise, and skills.Out of 259 prospective students, 186 are registered to start their undergraduate program, while 73 are registered to embark on a course of postgraduate study for the Spring Semester 2017, which started yesterday (Sunday).Number of registered students for the Spring Semester this year is expected to increase following the completion of admission and registration process.Zayed University organized 'Ya Hala' orientation program, which aims to expose students and their parents to the university's departments, faculty and staff, campus services and resources, rules and policies and provide them with the useful academic information they need for their transition to Zayed University's new exciting academic and cultural setting.The orientation program inaugurated with a welcoming video for Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance and President of Zayed University, in which she affirmed that the University is constantly committed to provide students with a broad base of knowledge that enables them to maintain progress and gain success.Her Excellency also said: "University life is full of challenges and requires efforts, perseverance and diligence to overcome them successfully with the continuous support and encouragement from university faculty, staff, and family."Her Excellency also emphasized that the more the students participate in extracurricular activities, the more they boost their chances of sharpening their personal development and leadership skills.From his side, Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, welcomed new students and congratulated them for joining Zayed University and making the right choice. He affirmed that the university has always been committed to provide a unique and supportive learning experience for all students, which qualifies them to attain new skills and expertise, achieve academic excellence, and succeed in career planning.Professor AlMehaideb pointed out that Zayed University is always dedicated to participate in annual competitions and activities that are held at national and international levels."Zayed University students aspire to compete through presenting their pioneering researches and projects and interacting with various sectors of society," he added.Dr Marilyn Roberts, Provost at Zayed University, said: "Academic advising plays an important role in helping students determine the right course of study. It is one of the most influential factors of a successful college experience."'Ya Hala' event displayed a video that introduces undergraduate and postgraduate programs and offices available at Zayed University.