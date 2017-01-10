LPU organized Nukkad Natak & Mega Rally to awaken Students for Voting Judiciously

•Occasion was SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme organized at LPU Campus

-- Keeping in view the forthcoming legislative assembly elections in the state of Punjab, NSS volunteers of Lovely Professional University (LPU) organized various activities, including nukkad natak and mega rally, at the campus. The activities chalked out were to awaken all students for participating judiciously in different voting processes. These arrangements were for SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation)programme of district election officers. LPU students arranged two kilo-meter long rally at the campus by holding voting awareness placards and raising slogans to motivate students for utilizing their voting rights. The rally was flagged off by Election Observer Shri Akhil Kumar Mishra, ADC (Kapurthala)Ms Deepti and ADC (Phagwara) Ms Babita Kaler.SVEEP is a programme of multi interventions through different modes and media designed to educate citizens, electors and particularly young and first time voters about the electoral process. This is to increase their awareness and participation in the electoral processes. During the programme, many thousands of LPU students pledged to participate judiciously in all of the voting related activities. An awareness lecture on SVEEP programme was also delivered to make students understand the importance of voting in their lives and for the proper growth of the country.Many of the participating students showed their determination for recording historically turn-out in the 117 seated Punjab Assembly Elections. Rahul, Naina, Silky and Balpreet shared: "This time the voters in bulk-number are young men and women. We have got golden chance to choose our legislators, which voters get only once in a five years' span. As it is our first chance, we want this golden chance should not go waste. We will positively utilize the great democratic power bestowed upon us by the constitution so as to elect only the best for our motherland."During Nukkad Nataks the student actors displayed that voters should not come under any pressure threat or any other enticement. Casting aside self interests, voters should come forward to make the country strong by electing the best leaders irrespective of the political parties, castes, creeds and the race. The objective here was to usher in better understanding about proper voting and its perfect outcomes. The rally displayed slogans like "Vote Matters a LOT; Go for Vote; Socho Samjho Fir Vote Karo; Aapka Vote, Aapka Adhikaar; Aapkaa Vote, Aapki Taakat; Vote for a better India and many such more.