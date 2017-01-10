News By Tag
GES will Take Part in iFX EXPO Asia 2017 to Showcase the Latest Flagship Position Management System
GES will showcase a series of core products, including TX-Hybrid, the newly lauched position management system for A/B Book mixed model and professional MT4 bridge solution. "TX-Hybrid is especially designed for brokers, helping them to control risks with a range of risk management and monitoring functions. We welcome every one of you to come and understand how our TX-Hybrid could help you to control risk. We will also feature our securities trading system – GES EX and the new multi-asset trading and algo-ready platform Auton during iFX EXPO." said Ken Chung, CTO of GES.
iFX EXPO Asia is one of the largest financial B2B expositions in Asia for brokers, service providers, introducing brokers and other trading and technology specialists. Visitors are able to gain insights into the latest trading technology and risk management solutions with GES representatives, as well as attend panels of leading experts to know more about the global market conditions.
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
