How US Fears Decline in International Students?
An eminent research professor from Boston College foresees that the new president's plan to implement "tough immigration"
The chair of the department of leadership and education policy at SUNY, Albany, Jason Lane, stated "most of the international students are likely to keep a close eye on how the new administration is going to implement their plans and many of them might just drop the plan of applying to the US for higher education, partly because they feel it would be really difficult to get a visa or they defer from the new political image of the country". "Similar effect was observed after 9/11", he added. Prof. Lane also said, "All of these international students are keen to know whether Trump is really going to revise the J1 visas as he stated in his pre-election agendas. Any revision of this visa would have far reaching ramification into the lives of these students as this visa only enables part time work".
As per the Open doors report, the annual report of the Institute of International Education, there are about little more than 1 million students studying in the US, with a growth rate of 7.1 percent. This rate, as per the report, seems to be slowing down from being 10% in the last year. During this year, there is a phenomenal growth in international students from India, a staggering 25% increase. However, still the most number of international students is from China, almost one third of the total lot.
In this kind of a changing situation the deputy vice president of IIE is hopeful as she said "from our experiences we see international students are generally prone to respond to actual policy shifts not to any projected scenarios, so unless some harsh policy gets implemented the flow of international students would be more or less stable".
