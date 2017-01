Premium USDA Certified Darjeeling Green Tea Available Online at Jay Shree Tea

Planning to buy Darjeeling tea? Jay Shree Tea is one of the best companies online offering superior quality certified Darjeeling green and other kinds of tea.

One name that comes in the top ranking when it is about quality Darjeeling green tea is Jay Shree Tea. This company markets USDA certified green tea from Darjeeling in Indian market. It is one of those online tea companies which have earned a good reputation in Indian tea market for producing top grade beverage across the world. Whether it is Darjeeling green tea or Assam black tea, the company always offers premium and certified products. Jay Shree Tea is awarded with organic certification because it specializes in organic farming of the beverage. The company concentrates on tea production without the use of any artificial fertilizers, chemicals or pesticides. Blends are produced in the natural way with the help of only natural elements. Organic farming is very much prevalent in Darjeeling and both green and black brews are produced in this way. In this context, it is essential to state that USDA allows to display its Organic seal for products which are made from 100% or at least 95% organic ingredients. Jay Shree Tea is allowed to use their seal. This clearly indicates how healthy and organic the products of this company are. Apart from USDA certification, Jay Shree Tea is also rewarded with many other certifications. They are – Japanese Agricultural Standards or JAS is the standard of Japanese Government. Products of this company have passed the test of its bureau. The company harvests tea maintaining a healthy ecosystem and therefore, received this award. Jay Shree Tea is awarded Fair Trade Certification because this company uses its benefits with workers. This tea producer organically harvests its beverage complying with National Standards for Organic Products. So, it has received this reward. Through UTZ program workers learn new methods of farming and yield better crop and income. With all these certifications in its pocket, Jay Shree Tea successfully creates better opportunities for farming its beverage and at the same time, safeguard environment. Jay Shree Tea is one of the renowned companies which yields high quality Darjeeling and Assam tea of all kinds. It has all sorts of Indian tea in its product basket. Besides providing premium products, the company also keeps the price at an affordable rate.