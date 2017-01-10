News By Tag
Premium USDA Certified Darjeeling Green Tea Available Online at Jay Shree Tea
Planning to buy Darjeeling tea? Jay Shree Tea is one of the best companies online offering superior quality certified Darjeeling green and other kinds of tea.
Certification of Jay Shree Tea Products
It is one of those online tea companies which have earned a good reputation in Indian tea market for producing top grade beverage across the world. Whether it is Darjeeling green tea or Assam black tea, the company always offers premium and certified products. USDA is one of the many certifications rewarded to this company.
Jay Shree Tea is awarded with USDA Organic Certification because it specializes in organic farming of the beverage. The company concentrates on tea production without the use of any artificial fertilizers, chemicals or pesticides. Blends are produced in the natural way with the help of only natural elements. Organic farming is very much prevalent in Darjeeling and both green and black brews are produced in this way.
In this context, it is essential to state that USDA allows to display its Organic seal for products which are made from 100% or at least 95% organic ingredients. Jay Shree Tea is allowed to use their seal. This clearly indicates how healthy and organic the products of this company are.
Other Certifications of the Company
Apart from USDA certification, Jay Shree Tea is also rewarded with many other certifications. They are –
ü JAS – Japanese Agricultural Standards or JAS is the standard of Japanese Government. Products of this company have passed the test of its bureau.
ü Rainforest Alliance – The company harvests tea maintaining a healthy ecosystem and therefore, received this award.
ü Fair Trade – Jay Shree Tea is awarded Fair Trade Certification because this company uses its benefits with workers.
ü India Organic – This tea producer organically harvests its beverage complying with National Standards for Organic Products. So, it has received this reward.
ü UTZ Certification – Through UTZ program workers learn new methods of farming and yield better crop and income.
With all these certifications in its pocket, Jay Shree Tea successfully creates better opportunities for farming its beverage and at the same time, safeguard environment.
About Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is one of the renowned companies which yields high quality Darjeeling and Assam tea of all kinds. It has all sorts of Indian tea in its product basket. Besides providing premium products, the company also keeps the price at an affordable rate.
Visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/
Contact Information
"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.
Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website: www.jayshreetea.com
Contact
Sneha
***@jayshreetea.com
