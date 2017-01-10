 
Asahi Vision Inc announces first aLC-100 shipment to the United States

 
 
aLC-100 Lens Checker
aLC-100 Lens Checker
 
NAGOYA, Japan - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Asahi Vision Inc, the latest Japanese company to join the ophthalmic market, has announced its first shipment of aLC-100 Lens Checker units to the United States after a successful release in Japan.

"Our development team has focused on providing an exceptional and useful piece of equipment based on the requests from several sources in the optometry industry," said Tamaki Koide, President and CEO. "It's really an honor to be aware that several customers in the United States are eager to use the Lens Checker."

"A way of thanking those people that have shown interest over the past several month for their patience, we are offering the Lens Checker at an unbeatable price for a limited time," commented Kenichi Iino, Sales and Marketing Director. "We would like them to contact Mr. Jason Hanni, authorized dealer for North America, to obtain specific details about this great offer."

Jason Hanni is the CEO of JH Medical, Inc and can be reached at hannijm@jhmedical.net

Some of the features of the aLC-100 Lens Checker:

1. A tool for surface inspection of any kind of lenses.

2. You can observe progressive markings with limited effort.

3. Useful for keeping records of lens condition and usage.

Beside many other useful applications even for those not related to Optometry as a quality control device because of its powerful camera and handy software.

About Asahi Vision Inc

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Tokai Region, is the latest Japanese company to join the ophthalmic market. One of its core commitments is to provide the eye care professional with equipment for their daily practice that has the most advanced optical technology. All products are proudly "Made in Japan" at its facilities located in Nagoya city.

Please visit http://www.asahi-vision.com for the latest news and in-depth information about Asahi Vision Inc and its products.

