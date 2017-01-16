Country(s)
World's Greatest Tattoo Art Festival Los Angeles
Burlesque, Copro Gallery, Amazing Live Tattooing, Magic and More
World renowned tattoo artists & painters from around the world will gather at the Pasadena Convention Center to create art so incredible, its been likened to that of da Vinci. "When you walk through the door, chances are the next best tattoo on the planet will be in process. If you were given a chance to look over Leonardo da Vinci's shoulder when he was painting the Mona Lisa, wouldn't you?" - LA Daily News
In addition, there will be burlesque, magicians, Freakshow Deluxe, original art for sale, vendors offering unique and custom made items and apparel, seminars, Inkmasters and more.
Painter Michael Hussar will be live sketching models and the Copro Gallery of Santa Monica will present an exhibition of fine art by a renowned group of tattoo artists.
UK's Cervena Fox will perform burlesue, as will performer LouLou D'vil of America's Got Talent. In addition, Plomo Magician will perform magic tricks, all while live tattoo art is created all around.
$1 of every ticket sold goes to a charity for seriously ill children called "Camp Boggy Creek" founded by actor Paul Newman.
Children 12 and under are free admission, and with will be also be on hand for the young and older alike to enjoy.
The Golden State Tattoo Expo Takes Place January 27-29th at the Pasadena Confernece Center. The Expo is presented by Inked Magazine.
Tickets are on sale now at http://www.goldenstatetattooexpo.com/
Photos:
