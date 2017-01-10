Book Release: One Survivor's Guide for Beating Depression and Thriving Thereafter by Nima Fard

Calgary man, who was inspired by Bell's Let's Talk mental health awareness campaign last year, writes a powerful how-to guide for beating depression based on his life experience in an effort to raise further awareness about mental health in Canada.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Books

* Depression

* Health Industry:

* Health Location:

* Calgary - Alberta - Canada

Media Contact

Dreamlevelnow.com

4715 Charleswood Dr. NW Calgary, AB

403-399-8039

nimafard@shaw.ca Dreamlevelnow.com4715 Charleswood Dr. NW Calgary, AB403-399-8039

End

-- Nima Fard, is a former corporate manager who got inspired last year. He was surprised by social media's response to a mental health awareness campaign that took place nationwide in Canada. The Let's Talk campaign which is promoted by Canada's largest telecommunications company, Bell Canada, serves to raise public awareness about mental health matters. The campaign inspired him to get involved in an effort to diminish the stigma around mental illness.Nima's story is one of perseverance and struggle. Having emigrated from Iran when he was five, his family worked hard to achieve the Canadian-Dream. When he was struck with the illness of major depression ten years ago, he thought his life was over. He worked hard to research what, if anything, could help. Jobless and living at his parent's house, he went to the library every day in a desperate search for anything that could help him to get better. Over a period of five years, he was slowly able to research much on the subject. He subsequently changed every aspect of his life and took a mind/body/soul approach to beating the disease. He eventually fought his way through the illness and was able to work again. Over years of practicing what he learned about living a healthy lifestyle, he began thriving as a corporate manager at a financial firm. The subject of his book is a chronicle of his struggle with depression as well as a step-by-step guide on how others, too, can get to a place where they can thrive again. Last year when he began to see the positivity around the Let's Talk campaign, he endeavored to write a book and let everyone know that the disease is beatable. The book is now available on Amazon.com, and he will be offering it for free from January 22nd to the 26th in order to coincide with the Bell Let's Talk campaign for 2017. In Nima's book, he describes that we all must find a meaning behind our pain and that his was to help others create healthy life-systems in order to beat the disease of depression.The title and description of the book are below:One Survivor's Guide for Beating Depression and Thriving Thereafter: Simple, Practical, Step-by-Step Remedies for the Illness of DepressionThis personal and motivating guide for battling depression follows one survivor's intimate journey through the illness while imparting the essential steps readers can take to start feeling better. As the narrative of this first person account unfolds, it compels, educates, and guides readers towards forming the necessary habits for overcoming depression. Its holistic approach uncovers many keys, practices, and secrets that can lead to a healthier and happier life. One Survivor's Guide for Beating Depression and Thriving Thereafter is an inspirational story of struggle and perseverance that will prove that anyone can fight their way through their darkest hour, and even dare to begin to forge their way to thriving thereafter.Link to the website below: