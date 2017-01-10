Rangers Football Academy Invites Schools to Participate in Rangers Cup U-10

Rangers Football Academy invites all the schools from Vadodara, to come and participate in Rangers Cup U-10 for boys and girls on 4th -5th Feb, 2017

-- Football in India is becoming more and more professionals. It has become India's second most popular sport after Cricket. Rangers Football Academy, an only international football training institute in Gujarat has also tied up with Savannah United Elite Soccer, one of the most premier football academies in the United States. They have also tied up as a Football Development Partner with Chelsea Football Club.Rangers Football Academy introduces. Rangers Football Academy invites all the schools and educational institutes from Vadodara to come and participate in the competition.Mr. Mukesh Patel, the M.D. of Rangers Football Academy says "Our main goal behind organizing this event is to popularize football among the parents and schools and encourage them to enroll their kids in football. We at Rangers football Academy, firmly believes that football is just not about the game, it helps students to develop mental and physical abilities to compete at the highest level." He also added that Rangers football academy is looking forward for more registrations under Toddler Program and would be more than happy if the maximum numbers of entries they receive are from the girls.Rangers Cup - U10 for Boys and Girls is the 3Edition of Rangers Cup U-10, last year it received a tremendous response and this time they are looking forward for more numbers of schools to participate in Rangers Cup U-10 for boys and girls.For more details about the event, you can call at 757.486.0905, 757.486.0906 or even visit their website at