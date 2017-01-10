News By Tag
Rangers Football Academy Invites Schools to Participate in Rangers Cup U-10
Rangers Football Academy invites all the schools from Vadodara, to come and participate in Rangers Cup U-10 for boys and girls on 4th -5th Feb, 2017
Rangers Football Academy introduces 3rd Edition Rangers Cup - U10 for Boys and Girls. The event is on the 4th -5th Feb, 2017 at Don Bosco Snehalaya. Rangers Football Academy invites all the schools and educational institutes from Vadodara to come and participate in the competition.
Mr. Mukesh Patel, the M.D. of Rangers Football Academy says "Our main goal behind organizing this event is to popularize football among the parents and schools and encourage them to enroll their kids in football. We at Rangers football Academy, firmly believes that football is just not about the game, it helps students to develop mental and physical abilities to compete at the highest level." He also added that Rangers football academy is looking forward for more registrations under Toddler Program and would be more than happy if the maximum numbers of entries they receive are from the girls.
Rangers Cup - U10 for Boys and Girls is the 3rd Edition of Rangers Cup U-10, last year it received a tremendous response and this time they are looking forward for more numbers of schools to participate in Rangers Cup U-10 for boys and girls. The registration fee they kept is very nominal, i.e. Rs. 500/team. There are limited entries only and also first 10 entries will be given first preference.
For more details about the event, you can call at 757.486.0905, 757.486.0906 or even visit their website at www.rangersfootballacademy.com
Contact
Rangers Football Academy
757.486.0905, 757.486.0906
info@rangersfootballacademy.com
