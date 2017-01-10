Dexlab Analytics Data Science & Machine Learning Consultants are Training Engineering Students

the Gurgaon-based data analytics and Machine Learning institute DexLab Analytics is conducting yet another corporate training session. This time they will be preparing the future generation of data analysts, through training for engineering students.

-- DexLab Analytics has agreed to conduct training on data analysis and Machine Learning to the students of engineering at a reputable college in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This training is a part of their training drive with RCPL with whom they had agreed for collaboration earlier.The training session is of forty eight hours in total and will cover the major topics in data science sector of – R Programming, conducting data analysis with R and a detailed discussion on Data Science. The data science and Machine Learning consultants associated with DexLab Analytics will deliver the training.As per the institute's spokesperson, this training will help to provide an in-depth overview of this relatively new field of data science, which is now gaining a lot of attention from the coming-of-age working sector. This training will help more 120 students of engineering to acquaint themselves with the nuances of data analytics, and will prepare the first step towards developing an analytical skill set within Analytics and Data Science field.This is the second engineering college that DexLab is collaborating with after the one at Bhubaneswar and is a part of their corporate training drive in partnership with RCPL. The partnership with RCPL promised that DexLab Analytics would conduct trainings and such workshops around the country at more than 100 engineering and other professional colleges and Universities.Speaking on this great new endeavour, the CEO of DexLab Analytics said – "DexLab Analytics plans to spread these highly in demand skills such as Big Data Hadoop, R Programming, SAS Programming, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Visualization using Tableau and Excel among college students all across". He further added, "In light of the same we have also launched the DexLab's Datacember - a campaign which offers to provide college students with attractive discounts to help them acquire these talents".DexLab Analytics is one of the leading data science training institutes in India, they have a headquarter in Gurgaon and a branch in Pune. They also plan to further expand to other parts of the country as well. Their online classrooms are also highly sought after by students both national as well as international.M. G. Road, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR.+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444