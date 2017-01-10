Princess Okieme Brings Girl Rising Film Screening and Common the Rapper to Chicago!

Support A Global Campaign for Girls' Education and Empowerment for Chicago's Youth!

GR LOGO

Contact

Rick Goldstein

***@gmail.com Rick Goldstein

End

-- Girl RisingA Global Campaign for Girls' Education and Empowerment!Princess Okieme Brings Girl Rising Film Screening and Common the Rapper to the girls of Team Englewood High School on March 3rd, 2017.Chicago, Illinois (January 16, 2017) - Please join Princess Omo Okieme, Actress and Social Activist and invited Guest of Honor Common the Rapper for a day of Film, Discussion and Girl Empowerment!The screening will feature a documentary from Oscar-Winning Director Richard Robbins, who chronicles the stories of nine girls from nine developing countries, striving to overcome obstacles just for a chance to become educated.Nine renowned Actresses - Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek, Alicia Keys, Chloe Moretz, Freida Pinto, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington - lend their voices to narrate the girls' tales."GIRL RISING"tells stories to inspire the imagination AND ignite change. A global campaign for girls' Education and Empowerment. Using the power of storytelling to change the way the world sees and values girls. Together with partners, we launch high profile campaigns to bring visibility to the issues girls face and inspire people to dismantle the barriers that hold them back.Girl Rising: WWW.GIRLRISING.COM