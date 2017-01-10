Silvergirl Sterling joins the Atlanta International Gift Market

Contact

--is exhibiting for the first time at the Atlanta International Gift Market in the temporary market from January 12-16, 2017. We are excited to introduce new, exclusive designs only available from Silvergirl Sterling like the mermaid cuff pictured below to attendees from all over the world.Featuring the finest sterling silver jewelry from the world's finest artisans, Silvergirl showcases designs from the United States, Israel, Taxco, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.Since its inception serving retail customers at fairs and festivals in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan and surrounding areas, Silvergirl Sterling has expanded to serve wholesale clients and can be found in fine stores up and down the East Coast and the Caribbean.Wholesale clients can apply for an online account and are able to place orders at wholesale pricing on the SilvergirlSterling.com website.Silvergirl Sterling has met wonderful clients as an exhibitor at the Surf Expo, Philadelphia Gift Show, Grand Strand Gift and Resort Show, Boston Gift Show and the Ocean City Resort Gift Expo and will be greeting new and existing customers in Atlanta this January. See them in booth 325B on the 4th floor of Building 2 for fun & funky .925 sterling silver jewelry with a little beach attitude!AmericasMart Atlanta is the premier product destination in the center of a global crossroads - the nation's leading gift, home furnishings, apparel, and area rug marketplace.Launched as the Atlanta Market Center, and later rebranded as AmericasMart Atlanta, the complex ranks first as the world's largest trade mart/trade show facility with more than seven million square feet of enclosed space.Inside AmericasMart's doors you will find more product than anywhere else, with unmatched styles of the latest design on every floor. This foremost collection of home, gift, rug and apparel merchandise is the single-largest in the country and curated from around the globe.After 5 ½ years as a top 25 national direct seller with Silpada Designs and two years working to grow smaller sterling silver jewelry direct sales companies, Lois Weeks decided it was time to listen to the advice of customers, reps and hostesses who always told her "Lois, you know business and you know jewelry - you should start your OWN company!"Silvergirl Sterling showcases handpicked artisan-crafted designs from around the world with a focus on designs from the United States, Mexico, Israel and the Dominican Republic. Silvergirl has transitioned from retail events to wholesale clients and can be found in stores up and down the East Coast and the Caribbean. Find Silvergirl and you'll find fun & funky .925 sterling silver jewelry with a little beach attitude!