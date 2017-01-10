For Groundhog Day, A new kind of Newspaper section that could generate gigantic Advertising Revenues

This is about a proposal for a new kind of newspaper section that could generate tremendous advertising revenues on an ongoing basis for large and small newspapers in every city and town across the planet.

-- FOR GROUNDHOG DAY: A NEW KIND OF NEWSPAPER SECTION THAT COULD GENERATE TREMENDOUS ADVERTISING REVENUES ON AN ONGOING BASIS FOR LARGE AND SMALL NEWSPAPERS IN EVERY CITY AND TOWN ACROSS THE PLANETWhether the Groundhog's shadow will predict that there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring, the interesting thing is that the Groundhog Day prediction is a news item that will be carried in just about every newspaper, radio station and television station in America and wherever else they celebrate Groundhog Day.And whether the news coverage of Groundhog Day just celebrates the prediction of Punxsutawney Phil, or uses the occasion to talk about climate change and global warming, one thing to take away from all this coverage is that there is an intense interest in the changing of the seasons and the changes in the natural world around us...which is something that newspapers are in a unique position to cover on a regular basis, in every and city and town across the planet.Along these lines, an adman named Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California, has developed a proposal for a nature and home type section that could generate very substantial advertising revenues for newspapers, and it would be very easy to put this proposal into action starting immediately, in large and small newspapers in all parts of the globe.The proposal he developed is called "Money Grows on Trees and other Natural Scenes" and newspapers interested in taking a look at the proposal can request a copy of the proposal by contacting Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405."One of the very unique things that newspapers can do to cover these kinds of changes is to set up a special section to cover the changes in the natural world around us in the area in which they publish," says Barrows."These kinds of sections can be done on a daily basis, a weekly basis, a monthly basis, a quarterly basis and an annual basis. Plus, you could also do a lot of special editions covering periods of extreme weather or dramatic changes between the seasons in the area in which your newspaper publishes," says Barrows."There are already a tremendous number of advertisers that already spend a lot of money in nature and home type content, and this kind of content could generate very substantial revenues on an ongoing basis from a wide variety of local, regional and national advertisers"says Barrows, and it could be done on a large or small scale in any newspaper in any part of the world.The proposal for this ongoing project includes samples of copywriting and layouts that can keep the content interesting, entertaining and informative, and it also includes a sample of the kind of money that many advertisers have previously been spending in nature and home type content."In today's media climate, with tremendous competition for every advertising dollar in the marketplace, this kind of content is something that is perfect for large and small newspapers in every part of the globe," says Barrows.In addition to developing the proposal for this kind of nature and home type section, Barrows has also developed proposals for several other projects that could also help generate tremendous revenues for newspapers and multimedia companies.HERE IS AN OVERVIEW OF THE SCOPE OF THESE ADDITIONAL PROPOSALS:1) A VERY SPECIAL KIND OF VALENTINE'S DAY PROMOTION THAT COULD BE SET UP TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELYOne of these proposals is for a very special kind of Valentine's Day promotion that could generate worldwide publicity, worldwide participation and tremendous advertising revenues from all over the globe."There is still enough time to do it for this Valentine's Day," says Barrows, and companies that might be interested in taking a look at this proposal should call Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.2) AN ADVERTISING GIVEAWAY PROMOTION THAT WOULD BE SET UP IN A VERY SPECIAL WAY...AND IT COULD BEGIN IMMEDIATELYAnother proposal is for an Advertising Promotion that would be set up in a very special way that could generate a tremendous amount of new business in a very short period of time.3) PROPOSALS FOR TWO WEB-BASED BUSINESS PROJECTSTwo other proposals are geared toward the internet divisions of media companies:A) One of the internet proposals is geared toward retail and manufacturing businesses.B) The other internet proposal is geared toward the entertainment business and book publishing businesses, with applications to all kinds of businesses in general."In addition to generating tremendous revenues on an ongoing basis, these internet projects could also give you access to thousands of potential advertisers,"says Barrows.4) A PROPOSAL THAT COULD GENERATE TREMENDOUS REVENUES FROM BOOK PUBLISHERS:Another proposal that Barrows developed could generate tremendous revenues for newspaper companies and book publishing companies that publish things like cookbooks, nature books and how-to books.5) A VERY SPECIAL KIND OF HALLOWEEN PROMOTIONBarrows has also developed a proposal for a Halloween promotion that could generate tremendous advertising revenues in the weeks prior to Halloween.Each of these proposals could generate tremendous revenues for large and small newspaper companies, and if your company also owns broadcasting properties, several of these proposals could also generate tremendous revenues for radio and television stations.Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. 