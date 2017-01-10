Digital Event management App: Star of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2017

Spread the Word

Bengaluru - Karnataka - India

-- A mobile app customized for the convenience of delegates of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2017 was well received by event goers. This is the first time in the history of PBD that a digital app "PBD 2017" was made available to delegates and visitors using Google Play and Apple App Store.The App is available to be installed free of cost and was used to update the delegates about the program and other highlights of PBD 2017. The mobile App developed by Bengaluru based TapOn Tech Solutions is a great example of practical "Make In India" digital platform used at a global event like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2017. The mobile event management App platform- named 'Wrapo' has been used in other events in the past including "IIMBUE-2015", the annual leadership conference of IIM Bangalore, "UBM-Index", international interiors and design event, and the "AKKA-2016" , world Kannada conference in US."Featuring Wrapo - a 'Made in India' digital platform at a global forum like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas helps us showcase India's digital product development capabilities to a global audience" said Sachin Bapat,Cofounder, CEO.ABOUTPravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9 January every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India. January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.Wrapo, developed by TapOn Tech Solutions is a Mobile App specially designed and customized for attendees visiting conferences, trade shows and event. It is a unique digital "event management" platform that brings together a unique intuitive Web CMS, schedule and event guide, social media integration and real time updates for events of all sizes. This event management platform is available for download from Google Play and Apple App Store and other popular mobile platforms.For more information, contact: Nithyananda, Product and Sales Lead, TapOn Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd.www.wrapo.ioPhone Number : +91 9964002090 or Email Address: info@wrapo.io