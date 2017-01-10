News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Philippines Project to Share Secrets of Success for Single Mom Entrepreneurs
The inauguration event of Single Moms Biz project is organized in association with local Councilor Joey Abela and will be held at the Councilor's headquarters. The event will reveal the category of business that best suits the participants, apart from sharing guidance on funding avenues. The project has been started by Lorii Abela, CEO of Filipina Sweetie and Project Founder of Single Moms Power Project. Registration for the program begins at 1:30 pm.
Gaining independence, empowerment and reclaiming self-esteem are some of the benefits that come out of becoming entrepreneurs. The project aims to help single moms achieve these through livelihood training, government financing, training for business and creating a worldwide campaign to network with global organizations. In the future, the project also wishes to address the United Nation's mission to educating girls below ten years on preventing teenage pregnancy. Single Moms Biz is in the process of interviewing 100 single mothers who started their business. The interviews will be posted on YouTube and other social media platforms to share their inspiring stories with the rest of the world.
"I have found out on the dating site that I own that there are too many single moms who need help in living a life of financial freedom. These women have a lot to offer not only for themselves and their children but also to the communities that they live in. They can be empowered, and helped to gain back their independence through starting their own businesses; and who knows, even find another chance in love," said Lorii Abela.
The event will see a large number of single mom group leaders participate in the afternoon program. The talks will focus on topics such as 'Passion for Profit', 'How do I Fund my Business?', and a guest speaker who would talk on 'How I managed to have my own business and be a mom.'
The Single Moms Biz Project is all about helping single mothers achieve self-fulfillment. It will also promote the businesses of those who are participating as resource persons participating in interviews to campaign and open up opportunities for finding business partners or joint ventures. If you want to help in this project and for more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Lorii Abela
Filipina Sweetie
3122352688
***@filipinasweetie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse