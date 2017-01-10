 
January 2017





Amia Franz Releases "Songs of The Soul" and "Designs by Amia" Headbands and More

DLR RECORDING ARTIST and DESIGNER, AMIA FRANZ, For the First Time, SCHEDULED TO MAKE AVAILABLE IN-STORE Official "Designs by Amia" Rosette Headbands, Angel lights Logo Greeting Cards, and Newly Released Album, "Songs of The Soul" …
 
 
GURNEE, Ill. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Additionally, she will soon be exposing "Organic Signage 4 U" Custom Signs, Jewelry and T-Shirts …

While many are "trying to do it", Amia Franz is "doing it", including being Wife to a supportive business owner, Mother to a very talented and sweet autistic child, Recording Artist for Diamond Life Records, a Child of The Most High God and NOW Clothing Designer among much more … the list goes on, and is surely going to develop into more as her genuine talent continues to be nurtured.

Amia just digitally released "Songs of The Soul" on iTunes in December. It has not hit physical stores yet. This brick & mortar Health Food Store called "Earthly Goods" in Gurnee, Illinois is going to be the first place to release these items.

The release on Saturday, January 21, 2017 will be the VERY FIRST TIME fans can get their paws on a physical copy of this 7-song EP, including these tracks:

1.    Deep Love
2.    Ecstasy
3.    Wait Mariah
4.    Your Kiss Is Blind
5.    When I Cry A River
6.    Ain't Nobody
7.    Spooky

Fans may download this album NOW on ITunes at:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/songs-of-the-soul/id118...

About Amia Franz Music:
If you dig smooth, soulful sounds of Pop, Pop Soul, Neo-Soul and Contemporary Smooth Jazz with a sultry vocal delivery, then you'll be hypnotized by Amia Franz...
www.AmiaMusic.com

Contact
Curtis R Bizelli, Publicist
Manifest Your Dreams Strategic Communications
***@dreamspublicity.com
Source:Amia Franz
