January 2017





DB Cooper Hijacking New Evidence

Leading DB Cooper suspect's niece, Marla Cooper says new evidence on necktie further links her uncles, Lynn Doyle and Dewey Cooper to hijacking.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Marla Cooper, the FBI's most promising witness in the November 24, 1971 hijacking of Northwest Orient flight 305 welcomed the new discovery of rare particles found on the hijacker's necktie. Ms. Cooper's uncle Lynn Doyle Cooper is the only suspect who was never ruled out in the unsolved hijacking. The FBI closed the case in July, 2016.

http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/video/db-cooper-marla-cooper-claims-uncle-hijacked-plane-14219550

"It's been over five years since Curtis Eng told me the FBI was closing the case," said Ms. Cooper. Ms. Cooper passed a polygraph test administered by the FBI in 2011 and made worldwide headlines with the investigation of her Uncle, "LD" Cooper.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2070038/DB-Cooper-case-solved-FBI-tells-niece-skyjacking-suspect-matching-fingerprint.html

"My Uncle Dewey worked at Boeing in Seattle in the years leading up to the hijacking," states Ms. Cooper. "Dewey and LD worked closely together planning and executing the hijacking."

http://content.usatoday.com/communities/ondeadline/post/2...

Ms. Cooper provided the above photo of her Uncle Wendell, the youngest of the Cooper brothers. "I believe this is the same suit, tie and tie-pin LD wore when he hijacked the 727".  Ms. Cooper has been in contact with Citizen Slueth team leader Tom Kaye about the new findings.

Marla Cooper's book https://www.amazon.com/DBs-Niece-Raw-Unedited-hijacked-eb...

"DB's Niece (In the Raw, Unedited!)" ISBN-13: 0692754539, ISBN-10: 9780692754535was released on Amazon and Amazon Kindle in July, 2016. Ms. Cooper is developing a script with her agent and screenplay writer, Victor Perillo of Stormcell Entertainment for the Berlin Film Festival in February, 2017.

Contact:

KD Hirsch Public Relations

(405) 202-9989

khirsch@kdhirschpr.com

