Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Pageant 2017 1st Hybrid Pageant for Curvy Women

--Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Pageant 2017 launches its first hybrid pageant for curvy/plus size women. A unique pageant initiative and agenda, the pageant sets out to make affordable entry fees with maximum exposure for Queens.Currently, the states competition runs January 15, 2017 until March 15, 2017. Ladies 18-50 years of age can apply with a video introducing themselves and the state they represent on the Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Pageant facebook page.State winners will be announced at the Color Curves Confidence Women's Empowerment and Entrepreneurship event in Washington, DC March 29, 2017."We are setting out to change the concept of traditional pageantry. Often pageant fees are outrageaous and directors are exhausted. After winning a title unless its the Miss America pageant, there is no real plan for Queens. Some Queens even go bankrupt competing. We are setting out to empower our Queens with a new life after pageantry," stated Global Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Spokesmodel Elite Ambassador Lifetime, Erica Collins.Sponsors for the pageant include Sexy and Wealthy in Heels New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor check out their facebook page or twitter @misscurvyconfQ.Winners will receive various prizes, magazine, tv/cable/radio exposure, training and more.Global Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Spokesmodel Elite Ambassador Lifetime, Erica Collins has an amazing background. She is a former Miss Black Teenage World Queen, former Miss New York Plus America 2003, Miss Plus America 2004, Miss Plus America Spokes Model 2004 and Miss Plus America Ambassador 2005. A Pioneer Professional Plus Model, Erica Collins is an expert in the busines of Curvy/Plus Size women.In May 2015, Erica Collins spoke at the African Arts and Fashion Week in Washington, D.C. while serving as V.I.P. at the Embassy of Nigeria AAFWDC Fashion Show. Erica has been a plus model for over 20 years; beginning her modeling career in Washington, D.C. and eventually breaking into the New York City market for Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Liz Claiborne (Elisabeth), Boscov's, Just My Size Intimate Secrets Apparel, Fashion Bug, Cargo Magazine, appearing on the "Ananda Lewis Show" and served on the Board of Advisors and Spokesperson for Fashion to Figure which was founded by the great-grandsons of Lena H. Bryant, a.k.a Lane Bryant Clothing Stores. As the fmr. Miss Plus America, Erica's other platforms included the W.H.O Foundation: Women Helping Others. Twitter@EricaCollinsMiss Curvy Confidence Queen Pageant is a hybrid pageant for curvy/plus size women ages 18-50. There are several categories. Like us on faceboook Miss Curvy Confidence Queen Pageant 2017 or follow on twitter@misscurvyconfQ