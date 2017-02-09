News By Tag
Fashion Week New York F/W 2017 'Opening Day'
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Opening Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists & Designers:
Boldizsár CR film
Fashion Style by Hikaru Tenyo
Anne DePasquale runway show
Lila Madison runway show
Michael Krasowitz runway show
Maria Mijares
Mekongo Clarisse
Natalia Pas
Elaine Martinez
Eliza David
Katherine Taylor
Kamille Ejerta
David Leigh Nievert
Thursday, Feb 9 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Runway presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
