Fashion Week New York F/W 2017 'Opening Day'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Opening Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

pim shih

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Opening Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 8pm: Lila Madison, Anne DePasquale, & Michael Krasowitz. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. Colossians 3:14RSVP: https://openingdayfw.eventbrite.comBoldizsár CR filmFashion Style by Hikaru TenyoAnne DePasquale runway showLila Madison runway showMichael Krasowitz runway showMaria MijaresMekongo ClarisseNatalia PasElaine MartinezEliza DavidKatherine TaylorKamille EjertaDavid Leigh NievertThursday, Feb 9 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8:15pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc