January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Fashion Week New York F/W 2017 'Opening Day'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Opening Day'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
sam_lila2
sam_lila2
NEW YORK - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Fashion Week NY F/W 2017  'Opening Day'.  Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   8pm:  Lila Madison, Anne DePasquale, & Michael Krasowitz.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 8:15pm.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. Colossians 3:14

RSVP:  https://openingdayfw.eventbrite.com

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

Boldizsár CR film
Fashion Style by Hikaru Tenyo
Anne DePasquale  runway show
Lila Madison  runway show
Michael Krasowitz  runway show
Maria Mijares
Mekongo Clarisse
Natalia Pas
Elaine Martinez
Eliza David
Katherine Taylor
Kamille Ejerta
David Leigh Nievert

Thursday,  Feb 9  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  8:15pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
Source:
Email:***@thesetnyc.com
Tags:Fashion Week, Nyfw
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
