Curves Welcome CEO, SUZIE CARR, Guest Stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio

 
 
Novelist, Suzie Carr
Novelist, Suzie Carr
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Radio host Bernadette Boas welcomes Suzi Carr, CEO of Curves Welcomes,  who will discuss how to handle the ever changing curves of life, so you can stay on track and on your path to success in your career, business, and life.

Listeners will learn:
*How to figure out your why.
*How to stay focused, even when life deals a hard blow.
*How to stay present and engaged in an ever-growing chaotic world.

Suzie Carr is a contemporary novelist, philanthropist, and avid blogger. When she's not writing, conducting hands-on research, exercising, or blending a green smoothie concoction, she's likely snuggling with her beloved white Boxer, Bumblebee.

Whether it's writing fiction books about love and life, inspiring new authors, advocating for LGBT equality and animal welfare or blogging about community awareness, positive living, taking action and inspiration, Suzie remains passionate in her beliefs!

Suzie's novel, Sandcastles, placed as a Runner Up in the 2015 Rainbow Book Awards (http://reviews-and-ramblings.dreamwidth.org/4766398.html) for Best Contemporary Lesbian General Fiction and for Best Lesbian Book.

With ten bestsellers on Amazon Kindle, Suzie continues to write about the beauty of love to the rave reviews of her loyal readers and fellow authors.

Suzie Carr believes strongly in giving back to the community. She donates a portion of book sale proceeds to the Hearts United for Animals (http://hua.org/) and NOH8 Campaign (http://noh8campaign.com/).

http://curveswelcome.com/

LISTEN TO THE SHOW Tuesday, January 17 at Noon eastern time:
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/sheddingthebitchradio/2017/01/17/dealing-with-the-hard-blows-and-pitfalls-in-your-career-and-life-with-suzie-carr

FOLLOW Shedding the Bitch Radio and join us each week on www. BlogTalkRadio.com /SheddingtheBitchRadio each week or call 1-818-572-2910 to chat with us.

Each week, radio host Bernadette Boas and her guests, discuss current top of mind issues and growth opportunities women deal with, in order to help them, shift to RICHes in their career, business and life! http://balloffireconsulting.com

Contact
Bernadette Boas
***@sheddingthebitch.com
