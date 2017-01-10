Sotheby's International Realty | Global Media Partners | SEM | Public Relations

An_ Extraordinary_ Connection

--With an emphasis on brand exclusivity, cutting-edge advertising technologies, strategic positioning, social traffic drivers and video content integration, the Sotheby's International Realty® brand utilizes hand-selected media powerhouses whose innovation, experience and international impact allow our brand to successfully connect with a global consumer.Search engine marketing provides us with the opportunity to target a specific and qualified consumer. With over 90% of home buyers searching for homes online, it is essential that the Sotheby's International Realty® brand presence is prominent on search engines. Our search engine marketing strategy targets the real estate intender who has already visited sothebysrealty.com through "re-marketing"– showing a display ad specifically to the user when they visit thousands of other websites. Our great focus on the strong online presence makes the brand so valuable for all the sellers that are eager to sell their properties.Our public relations support team helps drive awareness and position our global network and prestigious brand as the voice of luxury real estate. Properties that have international relevance, historical significance or uniqueness can be submitted for consideration in the many global media outlets we have relationships with, driving more exposure for the brand and traffic to sothebysrealty.com.