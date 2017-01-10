 
News By Tag
* Sotheby S International Realty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Sotheby's International Realty | Global Media Partners | SEM | Public Relations

 
 
An_Extraordinary_Connection
An_Extraordinary_Connection
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Unparalleled Global Reach

With an emphasis on brand exclusivity, cutting-edge advertising technologies, strategic positioning, social traffic drivers and video content integration, the Sotheby's International Realty® brand utilizes hand-selected media powerhouses whose innovation, experience and international impact allow our brand to successfully connect with a global consumer.

Search Engine Marketing

Search engine marketing provides us with the opportunity to target a specific and qualified consumer. With over 90% of home buyers searching for homes online, it is essential that the Sotheby's International Realty® brand presence is prominent on search engines. Our search engine marketing strategy targets the real estate intender who has already visited sothebysrealty.com through "re-marketing" – showing a display ad specifically to the user when they visit thousands of other websites. Our great focus on the strong online presence makes the brand so valuable for all the sellers that are eager to sell their properties.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/

Public Relations

Our public relations support team helps drive awareness and position our global network and prestigious brand as the voice of luxury real estate. Properties that have international relevance, historical significance or uniqueness can be submitted for consideration in the many global media outlets we have relationships with, driving more exposure for the brand and traffic to sothebysrealty.com.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/condos/sunny-isles-beach/
End
Yuliya Kachko - ONE Sotheby's International Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share