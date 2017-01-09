 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Local Productivity Expert to Address Music Educators

One of the nation's top resolutions every year at this time is to "get organized." Music educators will learn exactly that.
 
PELL CITY, Ala. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Frank Buck will be helping music teachers learn to better manage their time and organize their surroundings. On January 20, Dr. Buck will present "Get Organized!: Time Management for Music Educators" at the annual Alabama Music Educators Association Conference in Montgomery.

While he speaks to groups throughout the United States and into Canada, Dr. Buck is launching this session to specifically target the needs of music educators.

The presentation will cover three topics: 1) How to work from a clean desk; 2) How to put everything you have to do in one place; and 3) How to become the master of documentation.

Dr. Buck is President of Frank Buck Consulting, Inc. a local business specializing in organization and time management. He speaks regularly to school systems and businesses to provide a "nuts & bolts" approach to organization, time management, and leveraging technology to make life easier. He also provides one-on-one coaching and is the author of three books. Dr. Buck can be reached through his website, https://FrankBuck.org.

Dr. Frank Buck
205-440-2454
***@frankbuck.org
Email:***@frankbuck.org Email Verified
