Is Your Motivational Style Reliant Upon Being Supportive?
A Competition-Based Culture May Be More Impactful to Your Workplace
According to a recent study, competition may be the key to increased performance. The research led by Jingwen Zhang compared the results of three groups: 1) competition-
As much as society emphasizes the need for social support, you would think it would materialize into tangible outcomes but no, social support group had no significant bearing on progress. In fact, it may have caused participants to feel less motivated.
As part of the study, the researchers also measured the impact of social media and how it changes behaviors. To do so all teams had...
Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/
