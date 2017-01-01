 
Industry News





Is Your Motivational Style Reliant Upon Being Supportive?

A Competition-Based Culture May Be More Impactful to Your Workplace
 
 
Competition versus Support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Leaders are always searching for new ways to motivate their team. Incentives help, as do training, inspiration, and goals, but there's one resource you are overlooking—the power of competition.

According to a recent study, competition may be the key to increased performance. The research led by Jingwen Zhang compared the results of three groups: 1) competition-driven teams, 2) social support teams, and 3) a combination of support and competition. Overwhelming, the competition teams outperformed the support team byrates greater than 90%.

As much as society emphasizes the need for social support, you would think it would materialize into tangible outcomes but no, social support group had no significant bearing on progress. In fact, it may have caused participants to feel less motivated.

As part of the study, the researchers also measured the impact of social media and how it changes behaviors. To do so all teams had...

Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/01/motivation-thru-competition

