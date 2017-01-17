 
VSC NAACP Holds 2017 Lobby Day on Voting Rights, Minimum Wage & Mass Incarceration

The day long line-up of activities will kick-off VSC NAACP's efforts to support legislation which properly serves the interest of citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
 
 
Virginia State Conference NAACP
Virginia State Conference NAACP
RICHMOND, Va. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Statewide VSC NAACP, pastors, church congregation, group and organizational leaders will begin the day at 8:30AM in the General Assembly building (9th & Broad Street). The morning session begins with top McAuliffe Administration officials, leaders and members from both the House of Delegates and Senate.  The day will culminate with a 4:00PM Press Conference where VSC NAACP and other statewide leaders will discuss 2017 bills that are supported by the community and others that are strongly opposed.

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Time: 8:30am VSC 2017 Legislative Agenda, 7 West Conference Room
Place: 1000 Bank Street, Richmond

Time: 4:00pm Press Conference, GA Press Room

In the 2017 sessions the VSC NAACP will be supporting bills on voting rights, restoration of rights and raising the minimum wage. We will be opposing voter suppression and mass incarceration legislation.

Led by Linda Thomas as President, VSC NAACP, its 95 branches, more than 15,000 statewide members, pastors, many member church congregations and other organizations are committed to equality and justice for ALL Virginians.

As the oldest and most effective civil rights organization in both the country and here in Virginia, the NAACP continues the fight for freedom until all people have realized the equal hands of justice, fairness and true equality.

For more information about the VSC NAACP visit http://www.vanaacp.org.

Contact
Jesse Frierson
***@gmail.com
End
Source:VSC NAACP
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Mass Incarceration, Voting Rights
Government
Richmond - Virginia - United States
