1959 red Corvette convertible in like-new condition speeds off for $78,775 at Stevens Auction Co
A 1959 Chevrolet Corvette convertible car, red with white trim and in remarkable like-new condition, sold for for $78,775 at an auction held Jan. 7th by Stevens Auction Company, in the firm's gallery at 609 North Meridian Street in Aberdeen, Miss.
The Corvette was a hit with bidders, who were impressed by its original 283 cubic inch engine, four-speed transmission, hard and soft tops, red leather seats, 10-disc CD changer and clean title. But it wasn't the only classic car in the auction. Also sold were a 1965 Plymouth Barracuda, a 1970 Dodge Challenger convertible and a 1980 Corvette – all in perfect, showroom condition.
The auction featured select items pulled from a prominent estate in St. Joseph, Missouri, along with other estate items from Bullard, Texas; Florence, Alabama; and Jackson, Mississippi. About 225 people attended the auction in person (an achievement in itself, considering it snowed that day), while another 700 bidders registered to participate online, through LiveAuctioneers.com.
Absentee and phone bids were numerous, too (again, mainly due to the storm), and overall the sale was declared a huge success by Dwight Stevens, the owner of Stevens Auction Company. "This auction was an absolute must for car collectors, but it was also packed with many other items in a broad range of categories,"
Following are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include a 15 percent buyer's premium.
The runner-up top lot of the sale was a pair of oversize period rococo gold mirrors with cupids, made circa 1860 and impressive at 7 feet 4 inches tall by 4 feet 10 inches wide. The pair brought $23,000. Also, a stunning two-piece rosewood Victorian bedroom suite attributed to Pottier & Stymus, bed and dresser with bronze plaques and a bronze bust in the crest, rose to $19,550.
Other beds included a king-size, museum-quality gold gilded bed fit for Russian royalty, made sometime between 1650 and 1750, with king stars on the footboard, 10 feet 6 inches in height ($14,950); and a fine mahogany Empire full tester plantation bed, 8 feet 9 inches tall ($6,325).
A very rare, 10-saw cotton gin made circa 1905 by the Continental Gin Company (Bridgewater, Mass.), a floor model in excellent working condition, drew much bidder attention, finishing at $17,250. Also, a walnut rococo oval breakfast table attributed to Alexander Roux, with a nicely carved base showing fruit and grapes, 82 inches long by 65 inches wide, commanded $4,830.
Additional tables included a large rosewood rococo oval parlor table with a marble top attributed to John H. Belter, 46 inches wide, that fetched $2,990; and a rosewood rococo white marble top center table attributed to J. & J. W. Meeks, rectangular and 40 ½ inches wide, garnered $1,840.
A gorgeous brilliant cut class ice cream tray, 15 inches in diameter, got paddles wagging before coasting to $6,325; a very early (circa 1755) mahogany English grandfather clock with original label and works chimed in time for $2,645; a Victorian oil on canvas painting of cattle, signed by Peter Graham and housed in a large gold frame, 49 ½ inches by 41 ½ inches, went for $1,552.
A 19th century Neoclassical gilt bronze three-piece argand lamp, marked Clark, Croit & Cargill (New York), still using oil and not electrified, 25 inches tall, illuminated the room for $6,038; while a mahogany Empire parlor sofa with Lincoln drape and maroon upholstery hit $2,990.
A pair of circa-1875 Herter Brothers polychrome and gilt arm chairs, thought to be from the estate of the late pianist-entertainer Liberace (although there is no documentation to prove this) achieved $3,450. Also, a mahogany marble top pedestal attributed to R. J. Horner, with winged griffins, claw feet and the original finish, 31 inches tall by 19 inches deep, breezed to $1,955.
Stevens Auction Company's next auction will be an on-site affair – in Oxford, Mississippi – on Saturday, March 4th, starting at 9 am (Central time). Offered will be the contents of Tommy's Antiques, a venerable and popular shop operated by Tommy Watkins for 42 years. Mr. Watkins has decided to retire and share his current inventory with the rest of the collecting community.
The auction will also feature items from two other estates: one in Oxford and one in Greenwood, Miss. The merchandise mix will include items such as half-tester beds and awesome handmade rugs. An open house preview will be held Friday, March 3rd, from 10-6 Central time. For those unable to attend the auction in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com.
Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@
