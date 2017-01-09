 
BRITIL Launches New Management Consulting Website & Blog

 
LAUREL, Md. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Terrence Brown launched britil.com, a management consulting and business blog website devoted to assisting business owners and people with new business ideas.

Britil.comwill help provide businesses with useful information via the blog, and if they need services to help plan, prepare and consult them on their business ideas or help grow their business, we are here to help you thru a variety of package options.

"Friends and family alike, often ask me when I am gonna start another firm.......and its finally here……..Prior to BRITIL, I have spent the betterment of the last 25 years running a Government & Engineering Consulting firm. I enjoyed it immensely and have helped many people thru the years.

"The paradox of success occurs because when we recognize the need to change before we have to change."Charles Handy, "The Age of Paradox" – Harvard Business School Press, 1994. This quote is important to me and is so true……and that is why I added it to my website………because I agree that to be successful, we have to recognize that need to change.

BRITIL.com offers business management consulting and executive coaching blog for business owners, executives, business partners, family owned businesses and those new to business. Our private executive coaching and online coaching group programs are offered in different packages for your business needs and commitments, in addition to a tailored growth sessions payable on an hourly basis.

http://www.britil.com

Source:BRITIL
Email:***@britil.com Email Verified
Tags:Coaching Consulting Management
Industry:Business
Location:Laurel - Maryland - United States
Subject:Websites
