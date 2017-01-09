 
Industry News





January 2017
If you think you are protected behind a VPN, think again! Cybercrime expert Simon Smith explains

Cyber-stalkers, cyber-scammers, and cyber-criminals often hide their IP address behind an anonymous VPN, many available on the online, masking any trace of their online identity to an unknown server with no log of their activity, court order or not.
 
 
It takes more than technical ability to catch a cyber-criminal
It takes more than technical ability to catch a cyber-criminal
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Jan. 15, 2017

If you think you are protected from an Anonymous VPN, think again.

Simon Smith of eVestigator manages to crack a case, and reverse the irreversible!

In absolutely what would have been an impossible situation, a disgruntled staff member broadcasted defamatory material to over 1,000 clients of a training Academy to all its' past and present students stating that the male teacher is a paedophile. In desperation, the owner came to me for help.

"After tracking the attack which was sent out to the companies mailing list by 'SurveyMonkey', and using my techniques to get an IP address (which was not easy) I felt a sigh of relief".

"However, only to find he had used a VPN service with a no logging policy that literally never kept logs. Through strategic investigation I monitored the banking records of the company and the staff member had used the company credit card to subscribe to a VPN service", Mr. Smith said.

Mr. Smith went on to say, "human strategy and psychology is part of the game in Cybercrime. So I thought I would download the client and give some of the servers a test to see what IP addresses I might find".

"SurveyMonkey were helpful by providing me with the USER-AGENT request variable which came in handy, because when I connected to the very VPN service that the only other staff member who had access and control to whom had suddenly quit, not only did I get a match on the IP, but a match on the USER-AGENT from the alleged PC. So that's Reverse-IP Tracing even if you have a VPN for you."

"Case Closed! Busted", said Mr. Smith.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCsuYsMrl1Q



The moral of the story is, you are not always protected if you commit a crime behind a VPN that contains no logs of your identity.

Simon Smith
forensic@evestigator.com.au
Click to Share